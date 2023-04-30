Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

WITCH HAZEL: An Anxiety Play Comes to The Broadwater Second Stage

Performances run June 6-24.

Apr. 30, 2023  

An adventurous comedy, one person show by Eliza Gill. A dinner party, The Hobbit, and a house of vengeful house plants leads Witch Hazel down a spiral regarding her identity and if she really is the person that she presents to the world or just an imposter. Hopefully we will laugh along with her as they slide down the rabbit hole of "who am i?" "Witch Hazel: An Anxiety Play" premieres at the Hollywood Fringe Festival 2023 at the Broadwater-Second Stage 6320 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA on June 6, 2023, 6:30 pm.

Witch Hazel is a 27 year old person with an anxiety disorder who avoids their problems by dissociating into fantasy stories from their childhood. As the pressures of the real world increase, we see her struggle to stay in reality until that bubble bursts and she's forced to reckon with her lack of an overall identity.

Eliza was inspired to write this piece after experiencing a dissociative episode in Berlin last year. She realized that their brain seems to shut off into an autopilot when meeting new people in party settings and was very disturbed by this realization. After writing it down, this notes app monologue grew into "Witch Hazel: An Anxiety Play".

WHERE: The Broadwater Second Stage - 6320 Santa Monica Blvd. Los Angeles CA 90038

PERFORMANCE DATES:

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 @ 6:30 PM - Preview

Friday, June 9, 2023 @ 8 PM

Thursday, June 15, 2023 @ 9:30 PM

Friday, June 23, 2023 @ 10:30 PM

Saturday, June 24, 2023 @ 4PM

Running time: 60 minutes

TICKET PRICE: General $13.00; Students/seniors - $5.00

Tickets go on sale May 1st.

Admission age: 18+

Directed by: Ashley Hutchins. Written and performed by Eliza Gill. Voice talents by Gabe Kessler, Lily Langford, and Shelby Maye.




