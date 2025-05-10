WE'RE NOT YOUR CUP OF TEA Variety Show at Theatre West

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



After a smashing success in May, 2024 with its variety show featuring the talents of AAPI artistes, a new version of the show is coming to Theatre West on June 1: We're Not Your Cup of Tea: Here to Entertain and Astound You.

We're Not Your Cup of Tea takes its title from the fact that the evening's performers are boundary-breakers who shatter expectations and stereotypes regarding AAPI performers.

This year's shows include renditions of beloved numbers from the musical theatre songbook. Vocal talents include Cyndi Fujikawa (Japanese), Marcel Licera (Filipino/Chinese/Spanish), Tai Joe (Korean), Marisa Frankie (Filipino/Mexican), Liam Reyes (Filipino), Kristen Reyes (Filipino), Brian Siu (Chinese/Vietnamese), Meg Lin (Taiwanese), Jade Duong (Vietnamese), and (evening only) Earl Guanlao (Filipinoi).

Apoorva Choudhury will perform modern Indian dance. Chase Keoki Wong (Hawaiian/Japanese/Chinese/Filipino) will perform with his Hawaiian dance troupe (evening only). Soda Persi (Thai/Persian) will be storytelling. Sandy Velasco (Filipina) will perform stand-up comedy. Ally Meda (Chinese) will perform musical numbers in drag. Pamela Michael (Filipina) and Meg Lin are M.C.s.

Marcel Licera is the producer and director of the new variety show. Also an actor, he will appear in Enchanted Silverware in this June's Hollywood Fringe. He has previously performed with Playwrights Arena, Casa 0101, West Coast Jewish Theatre, and more.

Musical director/Accompanist: Miki Yokomizo (Japanese). Assistant director: Soda Persi. Assistant producer : Marisa Frankie.

About Theatre West

Comments