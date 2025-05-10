WE'RE NOT YOUR CUP OF TEA Variety Show at Theatre West

The show will take place on June 1, 2025.
After a smashing success in May, 2024 with its variety show featuring the talents of AAPI artistes, a new version of the show is coming to Theatre West on June 1: We're Not Your Cup of Tea: Here to Entertain and Astound You.
We're Not Your Cup of Tea takes its title from the fact that the evening's performers are boundary-breakers who shatter expectations and stereotypes regarding AAPI performers.
This year's shows include renditions of beloved numbers from the musical theatre songbook. Vocal talents include Cyndi Fujikawa (Japanese), Marcel Licera (Filipino/Chinese/Spanish), Tai Joe (Korean), Marisa Frankie (Filipino/Mexican), Liam Reyes (Filipino), Kristen Reyes (Filipino), Brian Siu (Chinese/Vietnamese), Meg Lin (Taiwanese), Jade Duong (Vietnamese), and (evening only) Earl Guanlao (Filipinoi).
Apoorva Choudhury will perform modern Indian dance. Chase Keoki Wong (Hawaiian/Japanese/Chinese/Filipino) will perform with his Hawaiian dance troupe (evening only). Soda Persi (Thai/Persian) will be storytelling. Sandy Velasco (Filipina) will perform stand-up comedy. Ally Meda (Chinese) will perform musical numbers in drag. Pamela Michael (Filipina) and Meg Lin are M.C.s.
Marcel Licera is the producer and director of the new variety show. Also an actor, he will appear in Enchanted Silverware in this June's Hollywood Fringe. He has previously performed with Playwrights Arena, Casa 0101, West Coast Jewish Theatre, and more.
Musical director/Accompanist: Miki Yokomizo (Japanese). Assistant director: Soda Persi. Assistant producer : Marisa Frankie.
Established in 1962, Theatre West is celebrating its 63rd year as the oldest continually running professional theatre company in the city of Los Angeles. It is a membership collective of actors, playwrights, directors, and technicians. Theatre West's alumni members include Ray Bradbury, Beau Bridges, Richard Dreyfuss, Sally Field, Betty Garrett, Martin Landau, Lee Meriwether, Jack Nicholson, Carroll O'Connor, Sherwood Schwartz, Joyce Van Patten, Jim Beaver, and Paul Winfield. Theatre West has produced more than 300 plays and musicals. Of these plays, nearly 70% are original works developed in its workshops and many have led to Broadway, regional tours, and feature films including A Bronx Tale by Chazz Palminteri; A Very Brady Musical by Lloyd Schwartz and Hope Juber; Our Man in Santiago by Mark Wilding that transferred to Off-Broadway in the Fall of 2022; and our co-production of Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground that went to Broadway in 2023.. Theatre West is supported in part by The Ahmanson Foundation, California Arts Council, Peter Glenville Foundation, The Green Foundation, Kaplan-Loring Foundation, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors through the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture, Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs, National Endowment for the Arts, Lloyd E. Rigler-Lawrence E. Deutsch Foundation, Sidney Stern Memorial Trust, Dwight Stuart Youth Fund, and L.A. Parent Magazine.
