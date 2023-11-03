Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

Voting is open through December 31st.

By: Nov. 03, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road Photo 2 Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road
Photos & Video: Full Cast Set for PETER PAN National Tour Photo 3 Photos & Video: Full Cast Set for PETER PAN National Tour
Los Angeles Media Fund and Protozoa Pictures Team Up To Launch the LAMF / Protozoa Theater Photo 4 Los Angeles Media Fund and Protozoa Pictures Team Up To Launch the LAMF / Protozoa Theater Fund

Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

Voting is now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever - with over double the nominees over the previous year. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

Vote Now

See a mistake? Please let us know here.



RELATED STORIES

1
Last Call Theatre to Present THE HARVEST, A New Immersive & Interactive Experience Photo
Last Call Theatre to Present THE HARVEST, A New Immersive & Interactive Experience

Last Call Theatre will present THE HARVEST, a new immersive and interactive experience set in the magical town of Windsor Grove. Join the 100th Annual Harvest Festival and decide the fate of magic in the town.

2
GRAMMY-Winning Samara Joy Adds Second Show To The Sorayas Holiday Series Photo
GRAMMY-Winning Samara Joy Adds Second Show To The Soraya's Holiday Series

GRAMMY-winning Samara Joy has added a second show to The Soraya’s Holiday Series on Dec. 6 & 7. Don't miss this incredible performance!

3
Loren Smith Makes His DTLA Holiday Show Debut This Month Photo
Loren Smith Makes His DTLA Holiday Show Debut This Month

International Touring Artist Loren Smith, as seen on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live,' on tour with Michael Bublè, and on the 'Get Out' Soundtrack makes his Solo Holiday Show Debut!

4
Pandion Music Foundation to Present Free Fall Programs And Wellness Initiatives Photo
Pandion Music Foundation to Present Free Fall Programs And Wellness Initiatives

Pandion Music Foundation will present free fall programs and wellness initiatives for music creators.

From This Author - BWW Awards

Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Chicago AwardsVoting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Boise AwardsVoting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Boise Awards
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta AwardsVoting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Wichita AwardsVoting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Wichita Awards

Videos

First Look At DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL At The Kirk Douglas Theatre At Center Theatre Group Video
First Look At DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL At The Kirk Douglas Theatre At Center Theatre Group
Watch Clips from Rossini's THE BARBER OF SEVILLE at LA Opera Video
Watch Clips from Rossini's THE BARBER OF SEVILLE at LA Opera
Barbra Streisand Opens Up About Her Upbringing & More on CBS Video
Barbra Streisand Opens Up About Her Upbringing & More on CBS
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
Nervous Unicorns in Los Angeles Nervous Unicorns
The Cats Crawl (10/13-11/05)Tracker PHOTOS
Medea Unleashed in Los Angeles Medea Unleashed
The Count's Den (10/15-11/12)Tracker
The Way It Is...Now in Los Angeles The Way It Is...Now
El Portal Theatre (11/04-11/04)Tracker
The Glass Menagerie in Los Angeles The Glass Menagerie
Diversionary Theatre (11/30-12/23)
Dr Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical in Los Angeles Dr Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical
Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Segerstrom Hall (12/19-12/24)
The Sound of Music in Los Angeles The Sound of Music
Musical Theatre West at Carpenter Performing Arts Center (10/20-11/05)
Love, Sex, and Misery in Los Angeles Love, Sex, and Misery
905 Cole Theatre (10/21-12/10)
FRAGMENTS 2 in Los Angeles FRAGMENTS 2
Walt Disney Concert Hall (11/15-11/15)
Spring Awakening in Los Angeles Spring Awakening
East West Players at David Henry Hwang Theater (10/26-11/19)
Paula Poundstone in Los Angeles Paula Poundstone
Carpenter Performing Arts Center (12/09-12/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You