Virtually Produced Reading of PALMYRA Comes to the Digital Stage

Center Theatre Group's L.A. Writers' Workshop Festival: New Plays Forged in L.A. returns to the Digital Stage with a virtually produced reading of "Palmyra" written and directed by Daria Polatin (2015-2016 L.A. Writers' Workshop participant), available on demand beginning June 2 and accessible until June 30. "Palmyra" will be free to Center Theatre Group subscribers and supporters or $10 for all others at CenterTheatreGroup.org/Palmyra.

When Jody, an American photographer, gets captured at the Syrian border by ISIS, she sets out to befriend one of her captors, a young woman named Aisha. Ideologies clash as Jody searches for common ground in a desperate attempt to prove that she is worth more alive than dead. However, soon Jody and Aisha both find themselves trapped, their futures unclear. As they desperately seek a way out, "Palmyra" unfolds as a tense thriller about power, politics and what it means to be free.

The cast of "Palmyra" features Hunter Abal, Amir Arison, Poonam Basu and Emily Swallow. The sound designers for "Palmyra" are Cricket S. Myers and Gary Zacuto, Neel Keller is associate artistic director, David S. Franklin is the stage manager, Maggie Swing assistant stage manager, the video producer is Cinevative and Josh Park is the director of photography.

Daria Polatin is an award-winning playwright, TV writer-producer and author. Polatin's plays include "In Tandem," "Guidance," "That First Fall," "D.C." and "The Luxor Express," inspired by her father's life growing up in Egypt. Her work has been produced at The Kennedy Center, Actors Theatre of Louisville, The Cherry Lane Theater, Primary Stages, Cape Cod Theatre Project, Golden Thread Productions, Ensemble Studio Theatre, in London, Los Angeles and Hong Kong. She is an alumna of Center Theatre Group's L.A. Writers' Workshop, Echo Theater Writers' Lab, Youngblood and a residency with London's Royal Court Theatre. In Television, Daria is Showrunner/Executive Producer of "Devil in Ohio," the upcoming Netflix Limited Series, based on her novel of the same name. Other TV credits include "Jack Ryan," "Castle Rock," "Hunters," "Heels," "Condor," and "Shut Eye." Awards: Kennedy Center/A.C.T.F. Best One-Act Play, Middle East America Playwriting Prize Honorable Mention, Wasserstein Prize Nominee; MFA Columbia University. Polatin is a co-founder of the advocacy group for gender parity in the American Theater, The Kilroys.

The L.A. Writers' Workshop is a dynamic and talented community of playwrights at Center Theatre Group. Since 2005, CTG has invited seven local playwrights to spend a year researching and writing a new work with the feedback of their fellow writers and artistic staff. Membership in the Writers' Workshop begins with this residency year and continues with events and activities designed to build community and support professional and artistic development. The program is designed to foster important voices, inspire playwrights to create their best work, encourage bold writing and build relationships among local playwrights, Center Theatre Group and the L.A. theatre community. The growing community currently of L.A. Writers' Workshop members currently includes 103 playwrights.

L.A. Writers' Workshop and Festival is made possible with dedicated funding from WarnerMedia and the National Endowment for the Arts. Lead support for Center Theatre Group's Artistic Development Program is generously provided by the Annenberg Foundation and the Harold and Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust.

Center Theatre Group's Digital Stage is presented by American Express. As presenting sponsor of The Digital Stage, American Express Card Members enjoy special opportunities on The Digital Stage, including: presales and early access for limited-release premium events, invitations to private pre- or post-show meet and greets and access to exclusive content curated especially for Card Members.

Bank of America is Center Theatre Group's 2021 - 2022 Ahmanson and Digital Stage Season Sponsor. Bank of America believes in the power of the arts to help economies thrive, to educate and enrich societies, and to create greater cultural understanding. For more than 20 years, the company has supported Center Theatre Group's innovative Education and Community Partnerships programs as well as world-class productions. Bank of America is also an instrumental supporter in accelerating Center Theatre Group's commitment to becoming an anti-racist, equitable, diverse, and inclusive organization.

