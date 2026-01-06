A Noise Within to Host New Arts Education Program For Homeschooled Students

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A Noise Within will present a new English Language Arts enrichment course for youth: “Acting Fundamentals for Homeschool Ages 8–14: William Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream.”



Designed specifically for homeschooled students, the eight-week course meets Tuesdays from January 27 through March 17 from 1:30–3 p.m. Students will work through the entirety of Shakespeare's magical comedy, A Midsummer Night's Dream, strengthening reading comprehension and language arts skills while learning foundational acting techniques.



Through guided story analysis, theater games and scene work, participants will build confidence, sharpen critical thinking, and discover the joy of classical theater in an engaging, supportive environment. The class emphasizes process-based learning rather than performance, with no requirement to memorize lines or present a final production.



“Shakespeare's plays are extraordinary tools for young people to develop literacy, imagination and empathy,” says A Noise Within director of education Lea Madda. “Parents are often looking for learning experiences that are both academically meaningful and genuinely enjoyable for their children. This class meets students where they are, bringing Shakespeare's language to life while building confidence, communication skills, and a lasting love of literature.” For more information or to register, visit anoisewithin.org/education/youth-classes.

