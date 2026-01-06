Susan Krebs & Jazz Ensemble The Local Outfit to Perform At The Odyssey

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Los Angeles-based jazz vocalist, songwriter, recording artist and actor Susan Krebs, joined by jazz ensemble The Local Outfit (Rich Eames on piano, Ken Wild on bass, Scott Breadman on percussion, Jerry Kalaf on vibes and Rob Lockart on woodwinds), will perform at The Odyssey.

Kreggs brings decades of experience in improvisational theater to the bandstand with Soul Fuel ~ Antidotes for What Ails Us.

The performance is part of the Thresholds of Invention series, which offers first looks at works in process by prominent Los Angeles visionaries and is curated by Tony Abatemarco.

The event is produced for Odyssey Theatre Ensemble by Beth Hogan and Tony Abatemarco and will take place on Sunday, January 25 at 3 p.m.