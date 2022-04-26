Violinist Johnny Gandelsman Presents THIS IS AMERICA at the Wallis

Grammy Award-winning violinist and producer Johnny Gandelsman presents eight works, including two world premieres, from his latest solo project, This Is America, a major commissioning and recording project featuring more than 20 new works for solo violin composed by American and U.S.-based artists ranging in gender, ethnic backgrounds and age, on Thursday, May 19, 2022, 8 pm, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

Commissioned by twenty presenters in 11 states and Washington D.C., This is America celebrates America's rich cultural tapestry and its myriad perspectives, thoughts and ideas, offering a vivid counterpoint to the idea that the country can be understood through a singular, dominant point of view. Each composition in the anthology reflects upon the current state of American society in a personal and intimate way, looking through an unflinching lens at such universal topics as separation, loneliness, hope and love.

For his Wallis engagement, Gandelsman presents the world premieres of Aeryn Santillan's withdraw, commissioned by The Wallis, and Kojiro Umezaka's Breath. Gandelsman will also be featured on Akshaya Avril Tucker's Pallavi - a Meditation on Care; Tomeka Reid's Rhapsody; Justin Messina's Music For Solitude; Ebun Oguntola's Reflections; A City Upon a Hill? by Rhea Fowler and Micaela Tobin; and Rhiannon Giddens' New To The Session.

Describing This is America as a series of "musical diaries," Gandelsman says, "As we live through a time of disruption and disconnection, with COVID-19, the somewhat recent US election, deep polarization, entrenched systemic racism and police brutality, it is clear that the years 2020 and 2021 will be seared in our collective memories for a long time. This is America was conceived in response to that turbulent period in history."



Gandelsman's bold and unique musical voice integrates a wide range of creative sensibilities into a unique style that possesses "a balletic lightness of touch and a sense of whimsy and imagination" (Boston Globe). As a founding member of Brooklyn Rider and a member of the Silkroad Ensemble, Gandelsman has worked closely with such luminaries as Bela Fleck, Martin Hynes, Yo-Yo Ma, Mark Morris, Anne Sofie Van Otter, Joshua Redman and Suzanne Vega. He has appeared with Bono, David Byrne, Renee Fleming, Christian McBride and many others. A passionate advocate for new music, Gandelsman has premiered dozens of new works by such artists as Reena Esmail, Gabriela Lena Frank, Osvaldo Golijov and Nico Muhly. As a producer, his credits include Brooklyn Rider's "Spontaneous Symbols," and two albums with Silkroad Ensemble and Yo-Yo Ma: Music for "The Vietnam War," a film by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick; and "Sing Me Home," which won a Grammy Award for Best World Music album. Gandelsman's recording of the Complete Cello Suites Transposed for Violin, released in February 2020, on In A Circle Records, reached #2 on Billboard's Traditional Classical Chart. That project followed Gandelsman's celebrated debut recording of Bach's complete Sonatas and Partitas for solo violin, which reached #1 on the Billboard Traditional Classical Chart and made it onto New York Magazine and The New York Times Best of the Year lists.

Support for this performance is made possible in part by a generous grant from the Colburn Foundation.

The Wallis is closely monitoring the ever-changing local health and safety environment carefully and addressing known health factors at the moment. Should plans change and any performance be required to be postponed or cancelled or if venue capacity limitations are instituted, ticket holders will be notified immediately with options for their purchased tickets per The Wallis' ticketing policies.

The health and safety of patrons, our staff, and artists inside and outside our venue are a top priority for The Wallis, which is requiring all patrons to provide, upon entry, proof of full vaccination, or a negative PCR test result within 48 hours or a verifiable Antigen test within 24 hours from your performance date, along with a government issued photo ID. Facial masks, covering both the mouth and nose, are still required at all times while within the venue. The Wallis' health and safety protocols are also subject to change at the venue's sole discretion or in accordance with LA County and City of Beverly Hills regulations. Our current Health & Safety Protocols and updates may also be accessed at TheWallis.org/Safety.

Tickets, $60, are on sale now. The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills. To purchase tickets and for more information, please call 310-746-4000 or visit https://thewallis.org/quartet.