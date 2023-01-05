Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for GREASE at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts

The Cast of GREASE will feature Jenna Lea Rosen as "Sandy Dumbrowski," Ryan Reyes as "Danny Zuko,"Domonique Paton as "Betty Rizzo," and more.

Jan. 05, 2023  

Pink Ladies and Burger Palace Boys, LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS & McCOY RIGBY ENTERTAINMENT is presenting GREASE, with book, music & lyrics by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey, musical direction by Ryan O'Connell, choreography by Christopher M. Albrecht and directed by Kari Hayter. GREASE will preview on Friday, January 20 at 8 pm & Saturday, January 21 at 2 pm (with a press opening on Saturday, January 21 at 8 pm) and will run through Sunday, February 12, 2023 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.

Get a first look inside rehearsals below!

The world's best-loved rock-'n-roll musical makes a triumphant return to La Mirada Theatre to start the New Year right! After a whirlwind summer romance, leather-clad greaser Danny and girl-next-door Sandy are unexpectedly reunited when she transfers to Rydell High for senior year. But can they survive the trials and tribulations of teenage life and find true love once more? Bursting with hits including "Summer Nights," "Greased Lightnin'," "Hopelessly Devoted to You," and "You're the One That I Want," this thrilling new production reignites the energy and joy of the show for a new generation. Don't miss it!

The Cast of GREASE will feature Jenna Lea Rosen as "Sandy Dumbrowski," Ryan Reyes as "Danny Zuko,"Domonique Paton as "Betty Rizzo," Bella Hicks as "Frenchy," Melissa Musial as "Marty," Rianny Vasquez as "Jan," Grant Hodges as "Kenickie," Steven-Adam Agdeppa as "Doody," Max Torrez as "Sonny LaTierri," Jalon Matthews as "Roger," Suzanna Guzmán as "Miss Lynch," Todd Adamson as "Vince Fontaine," Desmond Newson as "Johnny Casino/Teen Angel," Monika Peña as "Patty Simcox," James Tolbert as "Eugene," and Taleen Shrikian as "Cha-Cha DiGregorio." Understudies are Kristen Daniels and Adrian Villegas.







