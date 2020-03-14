Victory Theatre Center Halts Performances Temporarily

Victory Theatre Center has announced the halting of performances temporarily.

The following statement has been released:

i??Your safety, health and wellbeing are our number one priority.

Amidst rising concerns regarding the COVID-19 global outbreak, Governor Newsom's strong recommendation that gatherings across the entire state be canceled, The Victory Theatre Center will suspend its performances, in both The Big Victory and the Little Victory, effective today, March 13, 2020. Performances in our Theatres and our BackStory program will be closed through at least March 31, 2020.

While we regret this unfortunate circumstance, The Victory puts the safety and health of its patrons, artists, staff, visitors and supporters before anything else. All of you be well, and healthy. And we'll be back in contact soon. We are saving our set for the world premiere of Love & Politics and will let you know when we are ready to open it.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You