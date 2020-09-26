Vallejo Symphony Cancels 2020-21 Season

“Please know that we did not make this decision lightly,” symphony spokesman Tim Zumwalt said in a press release.

Vallejo Symphony has announced the cancellation of its entire 2020-21 season due to the health crisis, Times Herald reports.

"Please know that we did not make this decision lightly," symphony spokesman Tim Zumwalt said in a press release. "The safety of our patrons, our musicians, and our crew is always foremost in our minds."

Zumwalt went on to say that the symphony is exploring the possibility of new concerts for summer 2021.

Subscribers holding tickets for the original April 18 and 19, 2020 performances, have three options that include a refund, a credit for future purchases applied on account, or a tax-deductible donation of tickets.

Subscribers from last season should contact the Vallejo Symphony at 643-4441, email vallejosymphony@gmail.com, or send a written note to Vallejo Symphony, P.O. Box 568, Vallejo, CA 94590.

Read more on Times Herald.

Shows View More Los Angeles Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You