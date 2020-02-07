UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance Presents AMONG US

UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) presents Among Us-UCLA from Theater Director Marike Splint on Saturday, February 29, 2020, through Sunday, May 10, 2020, on UCLA's campus. The guided performance begins in the Royce Hall vestibule. Tickets starting at $18 are available now at cap.ucla.edu, 310-825-2101 and the Royce Hall box office.

Audience members become active participants in this audio theater through the UCLA campus. The experience created by Splint invites each participant to actively observe their surroundings and explore the tension between our desire to belong and our desire to be free. The voice of Thomas Dudkiewicz, heard through provided headphones and audio devices, prompts the actions of the spectators and asks questions about community and belonging. The experience culminates in a game of choice and affiliation that gradually illuminates the hidden social structures that define us.The creator, Splint, is a Dutch French-Tunisian director specializing in

in public space. She has created shows in sites ranging from wide-open meadows to taxicabs, train stations and hotel rooms. She is fascinated by the sense of belonging, what it means to share a common space, and the relationship between people, place and identity.

Splint has been presented by festivals and theaters all around the world including The Without Walls Festival by La Jolla Playhouse and the Los Angeles Exchange Festival. She was nominated for the 2019 Center Theater Group Sherwood Award for exceptional contributions to the Los Angeles theatre landscape. In addition to her theater creations, Splint currently serves as a faculty member in the Department of Theater at UCLA.

This project has been realized with the generous support of Oerol Festival, Amsterdam Fonds Voor de Kunst, Fonds Podiumkunsten, Consulate General of The Netherlands in New York, UCLA Arts Initiative, UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television and The Netherland-America Foundation.

Among Us-UCLA is one of the special events for the 2019-20 CAP UCLA season. Special event programming continues with Parable of the Sower (March 7, Royce Hall), Choreography for Reading Aloud (May 1 & 2, Powell Library), John Cameron Mitchell's The Origin of Love Tour (April 11, The Theatre at Ace Hotel) and David Sedaris (May 10, Royce Hall).





