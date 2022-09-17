Towne Street to Present FAILURE TO PROTECT Reading in October

On Sunday, October 9, 2022, at 4:00 pm, Towne Street will present a staged reading performance of FAILURE TO PROTECT, the latest courtroom thriller by best-selling author Pamela Samuels Young. Towne Street Theatre, Artistic Director, Nancy Cheryll Davis directs the TST Acting Ensemble at the LGBTQ Center, The Village of Ed Gould Plaza, 1125 N. McCadden Place, Los Angeles, CA 90038. In addition to a talk-back session with the author, director, and cast, there will be a book signing immediately following the performance. To reserve your ticket and "contribute what you can" please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2197462®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2FTSTFailureToProtect.eventbrite.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 .

About the Author

Pamela Samuels Young is an attorney and award-winning author of eight mystery novels. Her most recent courtroom drama, Abuse of Discretion, tackles a troubling sexting case that gives readers a shocking look inside the juvenile justice system. Her thriller, Anybody's Daughter, won the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Fiction and was a Top Ten pick by In the Margins, the best books for at-risk teens. It was also the first book of our Literary series in 2014. Pamela formerly worked as Managing Counsel, Labor and Employment Law, for Toyota and spent several years as a television news writer and associate producer. The former journalist and retired lawyer is also a natural hair enthusiast and the author of Kinky Coily: A Natural Hair Resource Guide. Pamela received her bachelor's degree from USC and also earned graduate degrees from Northwestern University and UC Berkeley School of Law. The Compton native is a frequent speaker on the topics of sex trafficking, online safety, fiction writing, self-empowerment, and pursuing your passion. For Pamela's full bio and to read excerpts of her books, visit www.pamelasamuelsyoung.com .

About the Book

The author of the award-winning thriller Anybody's Daughter explores the bullying epidemic and its devastating aftermath. When the classroom is no longer a safe space for her child, an outraged mother is determined to seek justice for her bullied daughter. Enter hard-charging attorneys Angela Evans and Jenny Ungerman. From the start, the two lawyers face more than an uphill battle. An ambitious school principal is far more concerned about protecting her career than getting to the truth. She flat-out denies any knowledge of the bullying and prefers to sweep everything under the rug. But just how low will she go? As the battle enters the courtroom, the attorneys fight hard to expose the truth. But will a massive coverup hinder their quest for justice?