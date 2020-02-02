Towne Street Theatre Stage Reading Of Raf Mauro And David Stansfield's A GOOD DAY TO FLY

Towne Street Theatre (TST) celebrates African-American History Month with compelling staged readings during February 2020.

Raf Mauro and David Stansfield's A Good Day to Fly is the true story of Bessie Coleman, the first woman of African-American descent, and the first of Native-American descent, to hold a pilot license. Coleman was born in Texas in 1892. She developed an early interest in flying, but African Americans, Native Americans and women had no flight training opportunities in the United States. So, she saved up money and obtained sponsorships to go to France for flight school. She was popularly known as Queen Bess and Brave Bessie, and she hoped to start a school for African-American fliers. The reading takes place on Sunday, February 23rd at 4pm.

Readings will be presented at the Stella Adler Theatre Academy of Acting and Theatre (where TST is in residence), located at 6773 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028. Tickets are available on a "pay-what-you-can" basis. Seating is limited, and reservations are required.

Please RSVP to info@townestreetla.org.

For additional information about Towne Street Theatre's African American





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You