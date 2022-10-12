Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tony Danza's Hit Live Show Makes Los Angeles Debut at Catalina Jazz Club In Hollywood

Performances run Tuesday, November 1 – Saturday, November 5, 2022.

Oct. 12, 2022  

The Catalina Jazz Club in partnership with Chris Isaacson Presents brings iconic entertainer Tony Danza's hit live show, Tony Danza: Standards & Stories, to Los Angeles for the first time. The show marks the first of many major upcoming performances to begin a year-long celebration of the 36th anniversary of Hollywood's Catalina Jazz Club.

Combining timeless music with wit, charm, storytelling, and a dash of soft shoe and ukulele performances, Danza and his four-piece band perform his favorite standards from the Great American Songbook while interweaving stories about his life and personal connection to the music.

The long-running hit show has entertained audiences around the country with The New York Times raving "Tony's a live wire who tap-dances, plays the ukulele, tells stories and radiates irresistible charm... He exudes the kind of charisma that can't be taught!" Broadway World raves, "Tony Danza is as good a crooner, as good an entertainer, as any of the men in tuxes who have come before him, and that includes that famous guy from Jersey... It is a genuine pleasure to listen to Danza sin... The standard of excellence."

"The man has TRUE stage presence like we don't see anymore. His singing voice is on par with any of the great performers of yesteryear or any year. Seeing Tony Danza on stage in your lifetime is a must.", said Scott Spears, WWGH107.1FM.

Owner and official Hollywood Jazz hostess Catalina Popescu says, "I couldn't think of anyone more appropriate than Tony to bring extraordinary talent, class and excitement for our anniversary year. My team at Catalina Jazz Club is very excited! We have "together" survived the struggle of the pandemic and look forward to a bright future of music, laughter, and all that's jazz!"


