Tod Machover's SCHOENBERG IN HOLLYWOOD To Have West Coast Premiere

The UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music and The Lowell Milken Center for Music of American Jewish Experience will present the West Coast Premiere of Composer Tod Machover's SCHOENBERG IN HOLLYWOOD.

Schoenberg in Hollywood is the most recent full-scale opera by composer Tod Machover, and explores the complex relationship between uncompromising art and mass appeal, and of whether – and how – art can change the world.

This enticing historical opera is a high-spirited, affectionate homage to Arnold Schoenberg, one of the most influential artistic figures of the 20th century, and UCLA's revered professor of music composition from 1936 to 1944. It presents vignettes from Schoenberg's life, seen through the aesthetic of the Hollywood film industry.

Originally presented by Boston Lyric Opera in November 2018, Schoenberg in Hollywood arrives “home” for its West Coast premiere at the entertainment capital of the world where the opera takes place. The production, directed by Karole Armitage (who directed the Boston premiere) and starring English baritone Omar Ebrahim who created the role of Schoenberg in the Boston production, will feature visionary technology for sound, image and staging created at the MIT Media Lab.

Performances take place at UCLA NIMOY THEATRE, 1262 Westwood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA . For more information, visit: https://schoolofmusic.ucla.edu/schoenberg-in-hollywood/.

