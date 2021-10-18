Tickets Are On Sale For MTI's ALL TOGETHER NOW! Gala Fundraiser at the Westchester Playhouse

Created by Musical Theatre International as a fundraiser for theatres across the country, MTI's ALL TOGETHER NOW! is a musical revue featuring 15 songs from great Broadway shows including Rent, Beauty and the Beast, Once on this Island, Come From Away, Little Women, Newsies, Guys and Dolls, Godspell, Annie, Sister Act, Ragtime, Company and more. A total of 5600 theaters across the country will be performing this revue at the same time!

Kentwood Players is presenting MTI's ALL TOGETHER NOW! as a Gala Red Carpet Fundraising event, directed by Susan Goldman Weisbarth, produced by Gail Bernardi, with musical consultant Mike Walker and choreography by Victoria Miller. Performances take place on Friday, November 12 at 8pm, Saturday, November 13 at 8pm, and Sunday, November 14 at 2pm. Audience members are invited to dress up, walk the red carpet, and have your photo taken on our outdoor front patio while you sip champagne. There will be lots of goodies and a few surprises too!

Featured in the all-star cast are Matthew Artson, Rachel Berman, Ruth Featherstone, Marty Feldman, Bouket Fingerhut, Kelly Gresalfi, Roy Okida, Jeremy Palmer, Lyndsay Palmer, Kim Peterson, Elliott Plunkett, Catherine Rahm, Kyle Ray, Jessie Stein-Sapir, Jon Sparks, Elizabeth Bouton Summerer, Mike Walker, and Dana Weisman.

Tickets are $50 per person, available by either calling (310) 645-5156 or sending an email to boxoffice@kentwoodplayers.org. Proceeds will assist in offsetting costs of our significant repairs, renovations, and upgrades to the Westchester Playhouse, including a new CDC compliant and NEBB certified air balanced HVAC system with MERV-13 filters and BiPolar Ionization installed throughout the building, new floors and improved ventilation in bathrooms, a resurfaced roof with new gutters and downspouts, upgraded electrical and lighting, a welcome remodel to the upstairs Green Room rehearsal hall, dressing rooms and backstage area, and the upcoming revitalization of our front façade, marquee and patio.

Please note: Everyone who enters the Westchester Playhouse must show proof of vaccination and properly wear a face mask while indoors. Free street parking is available on 83rd Street and in the adjoining neighborhood, but not on Hindry Avenue, with left turns now restricted on the corner of Hindry and Florence due to the new Metro train station crossing. So please read all traffic and parking signs carefully.

For more information about Kentwood Players including our current production and upcoming auditions, please visit the Kentwood Players website at www.kentwoodplayers.org. You can also find Kentwood Players information on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.