'Thomasina' From BLOOD ROCK: THE MUSICAL Released On iTunes On Friday, April 26

Thomasina, the hit song from BLOOD ROCK: THE MUSICAL is released on iTunes on Friday, April 26 and the song can currently be pre-ordered on iTunes.



With music and lyrics by Michael Berns, and vocal by original cast member Bradley Cusack, the already popular song will lively have topped 1,000,000 views on social media including more than 500,000 views on You Tube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rs7srPgcqdM and 200,000 on instagram at the time of its release.



The pre-sale for Thomasina has begun at https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/thomasina-feat-bradley-cusack-single/1453961326



BLOOD ROCK, which had a limited run in Los Angeles, is currently being reworked for an entirely new and larger LA production this fall. It tells the story of two rival vampire gangs that have been living secretly in the city of Philadelphia for hundreds of years.



Producers said, "The new show is an homage to Grease and The Rocky Horror Picture Show and akin to West Side Story, with vampires. BLOOD ROCK is a great deal of fun - and jam packed with humor and irresistible songs. At our initial Los Angeles engagement, BLOOD ROCK was enthralling for audiences of all ages."



Broadwayworld said BLOOD ROCK is "an entertaining romp with transfusion of wonderfulness." In the show, The Blood Rock Gang, human-friendly vampires, have been running a blood bank to obtain donated blood that they can transform into the synthetic solid form of the 'blood rock' that sustains them. However they are threatened when new arrivals, The Carnoli Gang -- more traditional human-killing vampires -- require fresh blood to feed their eternal lives.



Bela Lugosi, Jr., son of the legendary movie "Dracula" actor said, "My father would have loved this - BLOOD ROCK has drama, action, comedy, dance, romance, and best of all, lots of vampires! I'm sure he would have greatly enjoyed the show as much as my family and I have tonight!"





