Theatre Unleashed Poker Classic Returns, September 7

Theatre Unleashed is in the midst of one of its most successful seasons to date, coming off the critically acclaimed run of Ada and the Engine, followed by the sold out run of the award-winning premiere of Tattered Capes at Hollywood Fringe. And that's just the tip of the iceberg as the company prepares to announce its most ambitious show ever for the fall, with some celebrity star power coming together to tackle a heated and controversial topic.

But before that, TU is thrilled to bring back its most popular fundraiser, the Theatre Unleashed Poker Classic to be held Saturday, September 7 at the Latvian Center in Hollywood.

The casino-style tournament will be run as a professional World Series of Poker style event. For a buy in of just $50 (with two potential re-buys of $25), players can win some unbelievable prize packages, including a vacation package, merchandise from local sports teams, tickets to several theatre events, gift certificates to regional restaurants and stores, services for health and fitness, valued collectibles, and much more.

The event will also include a silent raffle and bingo for non-poker players, as well as some celebrity appearances!!

Proceeds from the event will go toward funding the Theatre Unleashed 2019 and 2020 season.

"With such bold and grand plans as we have for the future of Theatre Unleashed, we need an equally bold and grand fundraiser to make sure those dreams actually happen," said Gregory Crafts, the company's managing director. "We're thrilled to do another poker tournament, and were planning on making this one the biggest and best one yet."

For more information, check out www.theatreunleashed.org.





