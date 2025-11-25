Theatre Unleashed Kicks Off FrostyFest With Return Of A VERY DIE HARD CHRISTMAS

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Theatre Unleashed will bring A Very DIE HARD Christmas back to the stage for its seventh year, opening Saturday, December 13, 2025, as part of FrostyFest, the holiday theater and film festival presented by The StageCrafts.

The parody, which has developed a consistent following over the years, offers a comedic take on the 1988 action film through music, puppetry, and physical comedy. The 2025 staging introduces a new director, Veronica Carey Matthews, who has appeared in previous productions and steps into the role with a fresh perspective on the material. Matthews noted that the show’s humor and its focus on navigating challenges and reconnecting with loved ones continue to resonate with audiences. Producer Jenn Crafts added that the annual production has become a reliable December tradition for many returning patrons. This year also marks a milestone for Gregory Crafts, who directed the prior six editions and now joins the cast as Karl.

The cast features Steven Vogel as John McClane, Claudine Pierre-Louis as Holly Gennaro, Evan McNamara as Hans Gruber, Elle Shaheen as Ginny, Lady Cop, and Lucy McClane, and Gregory Crafts as Karl and Yukon Cornelius. Leonard J. Moore II appears as Argyle, Thornburg, and Douche Terrorist, while Lee Pollero performs as Al the Snow Cop, Linus, Theo, and Schnell Terrorist.

The production team includes director Veronica Carey Matthews, assistant director and stage manager Jenn Crafts, intimacy director Ariella Salinas Fiore, choreographer Soda Persi, lighting designer Gregory Crafts, fight choreographer J. Anthony McCarthy, and sound designer Aaron Lyons. The show was created by Josh Carson, Brad Erickson, Andy Rocco Kraft, and Mike Mayket.

The 2025 run includes five performances only, scheduled for December 13, 14, 17, 20, and 21 at the Hobgoblin Playhouse, 1516 N. Gardner Street, Los Angeles. Performances run approximately 100 minutes with no intermission and are recommended for audiences ages 17 and up due to adult humor, flashing lights, and staged violence. Tickets are $25.

Further details and ticket information are available through FrostyFest and Theatre Unleashed.