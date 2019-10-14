Theatre Palisades Presents RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL

Theatre Palisades brings some fun to the upcoming holiday season by presenting "Ruthless! The Musical" a hilarious comedy musical spoof with book and lyrics by Joel Paley and music by Marvin Laird. Opening Friday November 1, through Sunday December 18, 2019 on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 P.M. and Sundays at 2:00 P.M. at the Pierson Playhouse located at 941 Temescal Canyon Dr. (just south of Sunset Blvd.)Pacific Palisades 90272.

The production is directed by Alta Abbot and produced by Sherman Wayne and Martha Hunter with rights secured from Dramatist Play Service Inc. Featured in the cast are, in alphabetical order: Beni Ray (Tina Denmark), Carly Reeves (Ms. Thorn), Suzan Solomon (Lita Encore), John Sparks (Sylvia St. Croix), Jessica D. Stone (Louise/Eve) and Jenna Nicole Sullivan (Judy Denmark/Ginger Delmarco).

RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL is a mordant spoof of big musicals such as Mame and Gypsy, and the film The Bad Seed. Eight year old Tina Denmark knows she was born to play Pippi Longstocking, and she will do anything to win the part in her school musical, "Anything" up to and including murdering the leading lady!" The show won the 1993 New York Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Off-Broadway Musical

"Ruthless! The Musical" is a can't miss sassy sendup of the the-a-tah!

Reserved seat tickets are $27 with a $2 discount for seniors, students and servicemen. To purchase tickets, please call the box office at (310) 454-1970 preferably during box office hours, Wednesday through Saturday from 3:30 to 6:30 P.M... Please note our box office gets a large number of calls and all voicemail messages will be answered in the order received to confirm your ticket order. Tickets are also available online at https://theatrepalisades.ticketleap.com/ruthless/ for group ticket sales of 10 or more, please call the box office for group rates.

For more information about Theatre Palisades including our current production and upcoming auditions, please visit the Theatre Palisades websitehttp://www.theatrepalisades.org/. You can also find Theatre Palisades information on Facebook, and Instagram.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You