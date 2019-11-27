Theatre 40 Presents its Holiday Show At Westwood Library On December 21

On Saturday, December 21st at 2:30PM, Theatre Forty will present its Holiday Show. Professional actors will read seasonal poems, stories and essays from such authors as Ray Bradbury, F. Scott Fitzgerald, E.B. White and many others. Our readers include Katherine Henryk, Daniel Leslie, Melanie MacQueen, LeeAnne Rowe, and Gloria Stroock. It's all happening at the Westwood branch of the Los Angeles Public Library at 1246 Glendon Avenue near Wilshire and Westwood. Los Angeles, CA 90024. If you have any questions about this event, please call Daniel Leslie at 213 385-5515. Admission is free and Christmas candy will be served! For more information about Theatre Forty, go to www.Theatre40.org





