The Venice West Brings Live Music, Tasty Food, And Good Vibes To Los Angeles' West Side

The Venice West is now open on Lincoln Blvd. in Venice Beach, CA, with a high-end listening room, a wide variety of delicious food and cocktails, and good times had by all. The lineup calendar includes some heavy hitters, sure to thrill any music fan.

The venue's name "The Venice West" was coined to describe the lesser known "Beat" scene in Venice and surrounding areas during the late 1950s and early '60s. This era helped define Venice as a global brand known for its cultural diversity, eccentricity, and expression through music and the arts; where places like "The Gas House" and "Venice West Cafe" created a haven for poets, musicians, and eccentric locals to share their words, sounds, and creativity.

The Venice West was developed by the cofounders of the BeachLife Festival, and it was actually ready to open the doors in the beginning of 2020. "It's been a long 5 year journey, with some unexpected twists and turns, as we tried to bring consistent live music back to Venice and the West side as a whole. We couldn't be more stoked to finally open our doors and share our space with the many artists and music fans in the community," says Rob Lissner, owner.

The Venice West was greeted by crowds of anxious music lovers, boasting performances by The Wailers, Fishbone, Matt Costa, Citizen Cope, North Mississippi Allstars, and The English Beat. Reviews came back insanely positive, saying the sound quality and staff are amazing, and the artwork and decor are equally intriguing and inviting. The unique food and drink menus feature some creative and satisfying options. Some fan favorites include the chicken milanese, fried pickles, and the three cheese & spinach pizza created by Chef Diego in his scratch kitchen. And don't forget the booze! A delicious cocktail is always the perfect addition to the concert experience. For example, try the Oaxacan mule or the Sazerac. They've also added a new Mix n Match Cocktail Hour, where you combine one food item and one drink item for only $15 weekdays from 5PM-7PM. Cheers!

It's safe to say The Venice West is a smash hit, and the upcoming artist calendar is looking exciting! Some amazing performances to look forward to: The Greyboy Allstars, CANNONS, Atlas Genius, Michael Franti & SpearHead, and Gata from the hit TV show DAVE. The Venice West has also begun hosting some successful recurring nights like Sunday Jazz, Comedy Tuesdays, and Westside Wednesdays, as well as a very hip Women in Business Mixer on March 9, with celebrity speaker Megan Holiday (KROQ). It's an opportunity to mingle with like-minded business women, exchange information with other professionals, and support women-owned businesses. After the networking, it's a night of female-fronted bands to follow, featuring BEEBS, Kat Hall, Aloha Radio, and Lacey Kay & The Calamity. This event is perfectly in line with the Women's History Month of March.

The Venice West, and its 'good vibe tribe', are absolutely set for a successful tenure in the live music industry. The Venice locals have been begging for a music and arts establishment along the West Side that offers live entertainment in a cool, unique space. Once their doors opened, it became clear The Venice West is exactly what we all needed...and definitely worth the wait.

All tickets are on sale NOW at thevenicewest.com.

Doors open at 5PM. Dinner is served until 9PM 21+

Menu: https://thevenicewest.com/menu/

For table reservations, please visit us on Open Table.

The Venice West is located at 1717 Lincoln Blvd., Venice Beach, CA

