The Vagrancy Now Accepting Submissions For Its 2023/2024 Writers' Group

By: Aug. 18, 2023

Award-winning theatre company The Vagrancy is now accepting submissions for its 2023/2024 Writers' Group. This year's theme is "Double Down."

The Vagrancy's Writers' Group is a nine month-long development process that supports selected Los Angeles-based playwrights in the creation of new, original theatre. From October to April, the group will meet approximately every other Wednesday evening (allowing for holiday breaks) to read and discuss the plays-in-progress. Selected playwrights are required to bring new work to each session and attend at least 12 of the 14 scheduled meetings.

Each playwright will be paired with a director who will lead two developmental sessions with actors during the writing process: a First Read in January, and a Mini-Workshop in April. The process culminates in May with an in-depth workshop and staged readings of each new play as part of The Vagrancy's new play festival, BLOSSOMING. Selected playwrights will receive a $100 stipend after the conclusion of the festival. *All scheduled meetings will be held in a hybrid in-person/virtual format.*

For 2023/2024, we invite playwrights to "Double Down" by creating high-stakes two-handers. How can you embrace imagination and theatricality in a full-length play while limiting cast size to two actors? We're especially interested in pitches that tell emotionally-charged stories and pitches that push the boundaries of form and structure. While plays should require only two actors, they may include more than two characters-provided actor doubling meaningfully heightens the drama.

The Vagrancy focuses on visceral and poetic theatre that invites artists and audiences to embrace fear, joy, and vulnerability. Please visit thevagrancy.com to read more about The Vagrancy's mission.

All interested playwrights should submit a 1-page pitch outlining a new play, a writing sample (send your best work, whether it's a one-act or a full-length play), and a brief playwright's bio. Only Los Angeles area playwrights will be considered. Women, BIPOC, LGBTQIA+ and playwrights with disabilities are especially encouraged to apply. Please do not submit ideas for plays that have already been started; the Writers' Group is designed to support projects at their inception.

Submissions should be emailed to vagrantwritersgroup@gmail.com by the end of Friday, September 15th 2023.



