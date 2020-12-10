The Speakeasy Society Presents EBENEZER 2020: AN IMMERSIVE INTERNET SPECTACULAR

In 2014, The Speakeasy Society presented the smash hit Ebenezer, an immersive adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol. To close out the tumultuous 2020 year, The Speakeasy society has adapted that adaptation into a new holiday internet spectacular that translates the free roaming exploration of the original Ebenezer to a new, virtual format.

Audiences are encouraged to have fun while exploring and experience this classic holiday story and familiar characters in a new way: Play charades with Scrooge's nephew Fred, have a beer with Bob Cratchit, stare into the abyss with the Ghost of Christmas Future, or follow Ebenezer's journey as he confronts his own mortality and greed. Can he alter these shadows of what may be, or will he wear the chains he forged in life for all eternity?

In the spirit of A Christmas Carol, we are donating all proceeds from this event to Mutual Aid LA, mutualaidla.org, an organization providing grocery, supply deliveries, and community support services in Los Angeles.

The production runs December 18 and 19, 7pm PST / 10pm EST.

Tickets can be purchased at: www.speakeasysociety.com