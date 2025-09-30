 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

The Poetry Series Returns To Long Beach Shakespeare Company With BLACK MOSAIC

The event curated by Linda Ravenswood and directed by Dr. Melanie Curtis Andrews will take place October 4 at 8 p.m.

By: Sep. 30, 2025
The Poetry Series Returns To Long Beach Shakespeare Company With BLACK MOSAIC Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

The Long Beach Shakespeare Company will bring back its Poetry Series for a weekend of spoken word and theater, curated by poet Linda Ravenswood and produced by Holly Leveque. In collaboration with Inner City Shakespeare, the series will present Black Mosaic on Saturday, October 4, 2025, at 8:00 p.m.

Curated and directed by Dr. Andrews, Black Mosaic is a collection of literature, narratives, poetry, and plays that illuminate the richness of Black history and culture. Works ranging from William Shakespeare to Maya Angelou will be performed by the company’s Shakespearean actors, capturing moments that are both poignant and humorous while reflecting aspects of Black life in today’s world.

The cast will feature Ben White, Jaiden Beatty, Juvanie Hildreth, Micah Rivas-Jobe, Precious Scott, Renae Anderson, Tashara May, and ToaVon Sheats.

Black Mosaic will be performed Saturday, October 4, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. at the Long Beach Shakespeare Company. Tickets are available at LBSC’s website.




SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP







Don't Miss a Los Angeles News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Hamilton
108 ratings

Hamilton
Moulin Rouge!
125 ratings

Moulin Rouge!
The Lion King
80 ratings

The Lion King
Art
24 ratings

Art

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos