The Poetry Series Returns To Long Beach Shakespeare Company With BLACK MOSAIC

The Long Beach Shakespeare Company will bring back its Poetry Series for a weekend of spoken word and theater, curated by poet Linda Ravenswood and produced by Holly Leveque. In collaboration with Inner City Shakespeare, the series will present Black Mosaic on Saturday, October 4, 2025, at 8:00 p.m.

Curated and directed by Dr. Andrews, Black Mosaic is a collection of literature, narratives, poetry, and plays that illuminate the richness of Black history and culture. Works ranging from William Shakespeare to Maya Angelou will be performed by the company’s Shakespearean actors, capturing moments that are both poignant and humorous while reflecting aspects of Black life in today’s world.

The cast will feature Ben White, Jaiden Beatty, Juvanie Hildreth, Micah Rivas-Jobe, Precious Scott, Renae Anderson, Tashara May, and ToaVon Sheats.

Black Mosaic will be performed Saturday, October 4, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. at the Long Beach Shakespeare Company. Tickets are available at LBSC’s website.

