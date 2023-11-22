Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

The Music Man Foundation Grants $2.85 Million to Nonprofits for Music-Based Programs

Accelerating the use of music for learning and wellbeing.

By: Nov. 22, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme in THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW Photo 1 Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme in THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW
FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 2 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests
First Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards; House of Bards Th Photo 3 First Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards; House of Bards Theatre Company Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
Photos: First Look at BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at La Mirada Theatre Photo 4 Photos: First Look at BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at La Mirada Theatre

The Music Man Foundation Grants $2.85 Million to Nonprofits for Music-Based Programs

The Music Man Foundation announced $2.85 million in grants to 10 nonprofit organizations to accelerate the use of music as a tool to improve learning and wellbeing. Recipient organizations' programs include support for veterans and young people in schools, building momentum for pro-arts policies, and overcoming polarizing partisan divides in America.

"These grants to changemaker organizations emphasize the Foundation's commitment to programs that bridge music, learning and wellbeing, and promote policy change for increased funding for music and the arts," said Sarah Lyding, executive director of The Music Man Foundation.

Braver Angels, CreatiVets, John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Music Will and Save the Music received National Meredith Willson Awards, which fund nonprofits with the potential to permanently change the way music is deployed in systems like schools, health care and community services. The Awards are named after Meredith Willson, who wrote the musicals "The Music Man" and "The Unsinkable Molly Brown" and in whose honor The Music Man Foundation was established.

"CreatiVets uses songwriting, visual arts, music and creative writing to help disabled veterans cope with service-related trauma. Through self-expression, our veterans can transform their stories of trauma and struggle into an art form that can inspire and motivate continued healing," said Richard Casper, co-founder and executive director of CreatiVets. "Funding from The Music Man Foundation will help us make changes to our country's veteran support systems."

To support initiatives to increase public funding for the arts, advocate for arts education and pro-artists policies, and raise awareness about the profound impact of arts on our health and wellbeing, Strengthening the Sector grants were awarded to Arts Education Data Project, Californians for the Arts, Create CA, National Association for Music Education and National Guild for Community Arts Education.

The connection between music and the health of communities and individuals has been proven in a range of studies. In 2019, the National Institutes of Health awarded $20 million for projects that bring together music therapy and neuroscience. Studies have shown that stronger social ties in our schools and communities, and increased tolerance for others, are among the benefits linked to participation in the arts. Children's music education has been tied to improved reading and math skills, as well as stronger social skills and increased self-confidence.

Visit https://musicmanfoundation.org for more information.

About The Music Man Foundation

The Music Man Foundation is named after the Tony-winning musical written by Meredith Willson. Meredith's widow, Rosemary, started the Foundation in 1998 as the Meredith and Rosemary Willson Charitable Foundation and substantially increased the Foundation's endowment upon her death in 2010. The Foundation's mission is to empower organizations using music to catalyze enduring change and to amplify our founders' musical legacy. Over the last decade, the Foundation has awarded more than $22 million to 80 organizations. In addition to "The Music Man," Meredith Willson wrote the musical, "The Unsinkable Molly Brown," and beloved songs "It's Beginning to Look Like Christmas" and the University of Iowa fight song.

BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Spanish Harlem Orchestra Performs SALSA NAVIDAD Next Month Photo
Spanish Harlem Orchestra Performs SALSA NAVIDAD Next Month

Spanish Harlem Orchestra brings in the Christmas season in Santa Monica with Salsa Navidad on Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30pm at the Eli and Edythe Broad Stage at the Santa Monica Performing Arts Center.

2
Contemporary Chamber Ensemble Alarm Will Sound Comes to CAP UCLA Next Month Photo
Contemporary Chamber Ensemble Alarm Will Sound Comes to CAP UCLA Next Month

Contemporary Chamber Ensemble Alarm Will Sound performs at CAP UCLA, Dec. 2. Joined by special guest artists Nathalie Joachim and Alyssa Pyper.

3
Interview: THE PASTs Brandon Scott Rather Deal More With the PRESENT YET TO COME Photo
Interview: THE PAST's Brandon Scott Rather Deal More With the PRESENT YET TO COME

InHouse Theatre’s next site-specific production Matt Schatz’ The Past, A Present Yet To Come will open December 4, 2023 at The Artisan Studios, moving over to The Ebell of Los Angeles December 11th. Tom Detrinis directs the cast of Keri Safran, Brandon Scott and Rob Welsh.  After returning from his trip to Mexico, Brandon graciously found time to answer a few of my queries.

4
DIVERSEartLA Returns to LA Art Show with a Focus on Memory, Humanity, and AI Photo
DIVERSEartLA Returns to LA Art Show with a Focus on Memory, Humanity, and AI

The LA Art Show, LA's largest art fair, is back with a focus on memory, humanity, and AI. Join us at the Los Angeles Convention Center from February 14-18, 2024, to kick off the city's art season.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch a Teaser for MANDY PATINKIN IN CONCERT: BEING ALIVE at La Mirada Theatre Video
Watch a Teaser for MANDY PATINKIN IN CONCERT: BEING ALIVE at La Mirada Theatre
First Look At DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL At The Kirk Douglas Theatre At Center Theatre Group Video
First Look At DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL At The Kirk Douglas Theatre At Center Theatre Group
Ariana DeBose Performs 'This Wish' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA Video
Ariana DeBose Performs 'This Wish' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
The Rite of Spring & common ground[s] in Los Angeles The Rite of Spring & common ground[s]
Dorothy Chandler Pavilion at the Los Angeles Music Center (2/09-2/11)
Ballet Hispánico’s Doña Perón in Los Angeles Ballet Hispánico’s Doña Perón
The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (7/14-7/14)
Green Umbrella Series: Pan-American New Music in Los Angeles Green Umbrella Series: Pan-American New Music
Walt Disney Concert Hall (4/30-4/30)
A Family Business in Los Angeles A Family Business
Hudson MainStage Theatre (11/15-12/31)
A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder in Los Angeles A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder
Westchester Playhouse (11/10-12/09)
Love Actually Live in Los Angeles Love Actually Live
Bram Goldsmith Theater at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts (11/22-11/28)
King Hedley II in Los Angeles King Hedley II
A Noise Within (3/31-4/28)
The Holiday GEM in Los Angeles The Holiday GEM
One More Productions at The GEM Theater (11/24-12/17)
MOMIX: Alice in Los Angeles MOMIX: Alice
Smothers Theatre (2/28-2/28)
Mystic Pizza in Los Angeles Mystic Pizza
La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts (1/19-2/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You