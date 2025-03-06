​The Music Center to Present Spring Edition of DANCE DTLA Dance Party

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



​The Music Center will present a special spring edition of its renowned free Friday night summer dance party series, Dance DTLA. Created solely to unify Angelenos through the universal language of dance and music in the wake of the devastating wildfires, The Music Center's Dance DTLA: Special Edition will be held on Friday, March 28, 2025, from 7:00 – 10:00 p.m. in The Music Center's Walt Disney Concert Hall. The first-ever springtime Dance DTLA will showcase a variety of dance genres highlighting L.A.'s rich cultural diversity, from the rhythms of salsa and reggaeton, to the soulful groove of funk and the pulse of Afrobeats.

“Dance and dancing have the unique ability to connect us with ourselves while also bringing us together as a community, especially in times when we need it most,” said Rachel S. Moore, president and CEO of The Music Center. “The Music Center's Dance DTLA: Special Edition serves as both a celebration of resilience and an opportunity for healing for all our communities, particularly those impacted by the wildfires. This special evening offers a joyful and uplifting way for Angelenos to come together, rebuild connections and find moments of rejuvenation through the power of music and dance. As with all our incredibly energetic Dance DTLA parties, no prior dancing experience is required—just bring a willing spirit to Downtown L.A. and create new memories!”

The Music Center's Dance DTLA: Special Edition, hosted by hip-hop artivist and MC Maya Jupiter, will take place in two locations within Walt Disney Concert Hall: indoors in BP Hall and outdoors in the Blue Ribbon Garden. Led by L.A.-based dance instructors from Contra-Tiempo, guests can look forward to free lessons followed by dynamic dance sessions filled with music and movement. DJ Ethos will set the tone in BP Hall; DJ CQuestt will bring the energy to the Blue Ribbon Garden. Both DJ sets will incorporate tracks from this coming summer's Dance DTLA party series—which begins in June—to ensure both dance floors stay alive with global beats all night long.

Additionally, Dance DTLA: Special Edition guests of all ages can participate in an art-making activity, presented in the Blue Ribbon Garden, by Side Street Projects, a nonprofit organization devoted to community-centered artists through community-led programming that promotes creativity, wellbeing and the potential for collective growth. Side Street Projects is centered in and led by the justice-impacted communities of Pasadena, Altadena and LA County.

