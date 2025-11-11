The Music Center Will Host The Royal Ballet School's First Summer Intensive Course in the U.S.

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



For the first time in its nearly 100-year history, The Royal Ballet School—one of the world’s most celebrated centers for classical ballet training—will bring its renowned Intensive Course for young dancers to the United States. The school has selected The Music Center in Los Angeles as the exclusive location for its training program, which is scheduled to take place in summer 2026. This marks a historic moment for both the esteemed ballet school and L.A.’s performing arts center, offering young dancers ages 10–19 with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to immerse themselves in classical ballet technique, solos and repertoire, pointe work, technique focus classes, contemporary dance, body conditioning and creative exploration, all taught by the school’s renowned artistic faculty.



The Royal Ballet School will offer one-week (for students ages 10–13) or two-week sessions (for students ages 14–19), beginning June 29, 2026; approximately 64 students will be accepted into each session. The courses will be taught Monday thru Friday, from 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. The school will offer optional one-hour individual coaching sessions, held from 4:30 – 5:30 p.m., for an additional fee on a first-come, first-served basis, allowing participants to refine their artistry in a highly customized environment.



Applications are now being accepted online here; the deadline to apply is January 9, 2026. All applicants are required to submit photographs as part of their application.



“Hosting The Royal Ballet School’s Intensive Course in the United States is a thrilling opportunity for both The Music Center and the vibrant dance community in Los Angeles County and beyond,” said Rachel S. Moore, president & CEO of The Music Center. “As L.A.’s home for dance, we are proud to open our doors and welcome young artists to train in the heart of Downtown L.A. and to contribute to the next generation of inspiring and dynamic dancers. We look forward to partnering with The Royal Ballet School and its faculty, offering a premier space that stands for artistic excellence, learning and creative innovation.”



By bringing its world-class Intensive Course to the U.S. and Los Angeles for the first time, The Royal Ballet School significantly expands its global reach and influence as well as provides a rare opportunity for American dancers to access the school’s elite ballet faculty and training without needing to travel overseas.



“We are extremely excited to partner with The Music Center, an iconic and leading light in the arts, to launch The Royal Ballet School’s first Intensive Course in the United States of America. This marks an important step in expanding access to our world-class training and engaging with the exceptional young talent across the U.S,” said Iain Mackay, artistic director of The Royal Ballet School. “Our teaching faculty will deliver the same distinctive approach and artistic rigor that define our full-time training in London, offering students a truly authentic Royal Ballet School experience in L.A.”



Founded in 1926 by Dame Ninette de Valois, The Royal Ballet School began as The Academy of Choreographic Art and has since evolved into one of the world’s most celebrated centers for classical ballet training. The school is the leading classical ballet institution in the United Kingdom and a globally recognized hub for nurturing exceptional young talent, among them Margot Fonteyn, Kenneth MacMillan, Darcey Bussell, Lauren Cuthbertson, Marianela Nuñez, Marcelino Sambé and Christopher Wheeldon. Graduates continue to professional careers with The Royal Ballet, Birmingham Royal Ballet and other leading U.K. and international companies.



For more details about The Royal Ballet School’s Intensive Course in Los Angeles, including application and course fees, visit royalballetschool.org.uk/losangeles