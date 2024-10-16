The LA Art Show To Return to the Los Angeles Convention Center in February

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



LA Art Show, LA's largest and longest-running art fair, returns to the Los Angeles Convention Center on February 19 to 23, 2025 in celebration of its 30th anniversary. LA Art Show honors three decades of bringing artists, galleries, and collectors from across the world to Los Angeles for the best in contemporary and modern art with the 2025 edition promising the most diverse showcase of global talent yet.

Tickets are now live at www.laartshow.com and attendees can look forward to a thoughtfully curated selection of galleries along with dynamic programming that reflects the evolving landscape of contemporary art.

Under the direction of talented producer & director Kassandra Voyagis, LA Art Show's ever-expanding global reach will be on display with exhibitors from many countries including Turkey, Spain, Belgium, Japan, Canada, France, Taiwan, London, Italy, Switzerland and the Netherlands.

"We are honored to celebrate our 30th anniversary and, as the longest running art fair in LA, are very proud of the pioneering role we have played in the City's emergence as a global epicenter of art and culture," says producer & director Kassandra Voyagis. "Diversity is our strength and LA Art Show 2025 will transcend borders, showcasing the best in contemporary and modern art from around the world while also reflecting the vibrant and multi-cultural fabric of Los Angeles"

LA Art Show's signature non-commercial platform DIVERSEartLA, curated by Marisa Caichiolo, will be back for 2025 with a compelling retrospective, reflecting its transformative journey over the past eight years. Born out of a necessity to amplify marginalized perspectives, this celebratory exhibition is not merely a look back; it is a call to action, emphasizing the importance of diverse representation and continued advocacy for inclusivity in the arts. The retrospective serves as a mirror reflecting the evolution of the platform's curatorial vision with each piece representing a significant milestone that challenges the status quo and encourages critical conversations around race, gender, and the complexities of modern existence. Past exhibitors include LACMA Museum, AMA Museum Washington DC, The Broad Museum and Japanese American National Museum, to name a few.

With over 100 galleries, museums and nonprofits exhibiting, LA Art Show is the most comprehensive contemporary art experience and the 2025 edition will feature continued collaborations while welcoming new participants. LA Art Show 2025 presents local and international galleries including LICHT FELD Gallery (Switzerland); Gama Gallery (Turkey), Rebecca Hossack Art Gallery (UK), L.E. Gallery (Belgium), K+Y Contemporary Art (Paris), Casterline|Goodman Gallery (Aspen), Arcadia Contemporary (New York) and Fabrik Projects (Los Angeles).

LA Art Show 2025 will also feature a strong representation from South Korea, with eight galleries participating: J&J Art, Art in Dongsan, Art Wall, With Gallery, CXU Gallery, OSJ Gallery, Wald Gallery, and KMJ Gallery. Additionally, several Los Angeles-based galleries, including Ryan Gallery, Scott and Jae Gallery, and EK Gallery, will showcase works by Korean artists, further enriching the cultural exchange.

Two key partnerships return for the 2025 show, which are Athletes for Life who will continue their youth empowerment programs through art, while the American Heart Association will once again serve as the charity beneficiary, receiving 15% of proceeds from every ticket sold for their Life is Why campaign. These collaborations align with the LA Art Show's goal of connecting art with community impact.

Please visit www.LAArtShow.com to learn more and purchase tickets.

