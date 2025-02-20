The Groundlings School Hosts 8th Annual Open House In March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Groundlings Theatre & School has announced the 8th Annual Open House on Saturday, March 8. This beloved yearly event is the perfect opportunity for comedy lovers, aspiring performers, and the simply curious to experience firsthand what makes the Groundlings a legendary hub for improvisation and sketch comedy.

Morning: $10 Classes

Start the day with special $10 classes designed for all levels, including “Beginners' Party” and “Creating Characters.” Whether you're stepping into improv for the first time or looking to sharpen your comedic instincts, these classes provide a fun, welcoming environment to explore the world of improv and character creation.

Afternoon: Recess & Free Shows

At 1:00 PM, take a break and join us for Recess, featuring free popcorn, free snow cones, and free pizza from Fresh Brothers. It's the perfect opportunity to meet fellow students, chat with teachers, and get a taste of the Groundlings community.

Then, settle in for an afternoon of free shows:

2:30 PM – Teacher Show: Watch our talented faculty take the stage in a hilarious, high-energy performance.

3:30 PM – Diversity Scholarship Showcase: A special performance highlighting students from our Diversity Scholarship Program.

The 8th Annual Open House is an opportunity to discover what the Groundlings School is all about, meet other students and teachers, and—most importantly—have a blast. Whether you're interested in performing or just looking for a fun, creative day out, we welcome you to join the fun!

The Groundlings Theatre & School

7307 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA

Saturday, March 8, 2025

Classes begin in the morning, Recess at 1 PM, and Free Shows at 2:30 PM & 3:30 PM

For more information and to sign up for $10 classes, visit Groundlings.com/School.

