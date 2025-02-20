The Groundlings School Hosts 8th Annual Open House In March

The Groundlings Theatre & School will host the 8th Annual Open House on Saturday, March 8.
The Groundlings Theatre & School has announced the 8th Annual Open House on Saturday, March 8. This beloved yearly event is the perfect opportunity for comedy lovers, aspiring performers, and the simply curious to experience firsthand what makes the Groundlings a legendary hub for improvisation and sketch comedy.
Start the day with special $10 classes designed for all levels, including “Beginners' Party” and “Creating Characters.” Whether you're stepping into improv for the first time or looking to sharpen your comedic instincts, these classes provide a fun, welcoming environment to explore the world of improv and character creation.
At 1:00 PM, take a break and join us for Recess, featuring free popcorn, free snow cones, and free pizza from Fresh Brothers. It's the perfect opportunity to meet fellow students, chat with teachers, and get a taste of the Groundlings community.
Then, settle in for an afternoon of free shows:
2:30 PM – Teacher Show: Watch our talented faculty take the stage in a hilarious, high-energy performance.
3:30 PM – Diversity Scholarship Showcase: A special performance highlighting students from our Diversity Scholarship Program.
The 8th Annual Open House is an opportunity to discover what the Groundlings School is all about, meet other students and teachers, and—most importantly—have a blast. Whether you're interested in performing or just looking for a fun, creative day out, we welcome you to join the fun!
The Groundlings Theatre & School
7307 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Saturday, March 8, 2025
Classes begin in the morning, Recess at 1 PM, and Free Shows at 2:30 PM & 3:30 PM
For more information and to sign up for $10 classes, visit Groundlings.com/School.
The Groundlings Theatre is an improvisation and sketch comedy theatre that has been entertaining LA audiences since 1974. They are a non-profit organization founded by Gary Austin. The Groundlings School has been the foremost comedy training ground in Hollywood and the springboard for countless careers including comic geniuses from film and television such as Melissa McCarthy, Phil LaMarr, Jennifer Coolidge, BEN FALCONE, Will Ferrell, Ana Gasteyer, Kathy Griffin, Cheryl Hines, Taran Killam, Lisa Kudrow, Jon Lovitz, Paul Reubens, Maya Rudolph, Mindy Sterling and Kristen Wiig, among others. You can see catch Groundlings and recent alumni on shows such as Saturday Night Live (Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Ashley Padilla), A.P. Bio (Lyric Lewis), Call Me Kat (Julian Gant), Kevin Can F Himself (Alex Bonifer), She-Hulk (Patty Guggenheim), The Conners (Tony Cavalero), The Rookie (Tru Valentino), Barry (Andrew Leeds), The Righteous Gemstones (Edi Patterson), and much more. For a calendar of events and information on upcoming shows, please visit: https://groundlings.com/shows.
