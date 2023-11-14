The Da Camera Society Hosts 50th Anniversary Holiday Concert in December

The Choir of Clare College, Cambridge returns to The Da Camera Society for a 50th Anniversary Holiday Concert under the breathtaking dome of the Second Church of Christ Scientist (Art of Living Foundation), on Saturday, Dec. 9th at 2:00 PM.

The Choir will present a seasonal program, O Magnum Mysterium, featuring sacred works by Praetorius, Morales, Byrd, Poulenc and Britten as well as a selection of traditional Christmas songs.

Since the founding of its mixed-voice ensemble in 1972, the Choir of Clare College has been considered among the world’s leading university choirs. It has been praised for its consistently ‘thrilling’ and ‘outstanding’ performances worldwide. Recent engagements include performances with the London Philharmonic Orchestra, and Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de México, as well as recitals in Barcelona's Palau de Musica, El Escorial Madrid, St. John's Smith Square London, and across the USA and Canada. In addition to live performances, the Choir has produced an impressive discography of more than forty recordings.

The Second Church of Christ Scientist (Art of Living Foundation) is spectacular inside and out. Imposing Corinthian columns decorate the facade of the structure, topped by a monumental copper dome. The foyer is richly appointed; the vast sanctuary flooded with natural light.

The Da Camera Society, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, presents internationally acclaimed artists in sites of architectural, historical, and cultural significance to the greater Los Angeles area. The Los Angeles Times has referred to the series as “site and sounds merged sublimely,” and “simply the best chamber music series in town.,”

The Second Church of Christ Scientist (Art of Living Foundation) is located at 948 W Adams Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90007

For tickets and more information visit Click Here, or email dacamera@msmu.edu.