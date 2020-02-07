The Colburn Orchestra With Conductor Peter Oundjian Announced At The Broad Stage

The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage welcomes the return of the Colburn Orchestra, the flagship ensemble of the Colburn Conservatory of Music, under the baton of renowned conductor Peter Oundjian on Saturday, February 29 at 7:30pm. The classical music stars of tomorrow will perform a stellar program of favorites.

Hailed as a masterful and dynamic presence in the conducting world, Peter Oundjian will join the Colburn Orchestra on The Broad Stage for an unforgettable evening of classical music. The program will commence with Hungarian composer Zoltán Kodály's Dances of Galánta. Inspired by the folk music of the composer's hometown of Galánta, the 1933 composition consists of a three-part lassú: the orchestral introduction, the clarinet's cadenza, and the luscious subsequent andante maestoso section. It is followed by a friss that begins allegro moderato and then erupts into four different fast dances, separated by brief references to the andante maestoso.

The program will also feature an instrument that rarely gets the orchestral spotlight - the marimba. Colburn Conservatory student Edouard Beyens performs Sejourné's Marimba Concerto. Anne-Julie Caron, a Canadian percussionist, described it as "one of the rare pieces to put the marimba in a romantic context," and a New York reviewer called it "gorgeously composed."

The evening will conclude with Antonín Dvořák's Symphony No. 6, Op. 60, which was a dedication to the conductor of the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, Hans Richter, in 1880. The four-movement piece was one of the first of Dvořák's large symphonic works to draw international attention.





