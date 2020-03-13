The Broad Stage Suspends Performances Through April 8

A Letter From The Broad Stage Suspending Performances Through April 8, 2020:

We at The Broad Stage consider the safety and security of our patrons, visitors, artists and employees our absolute highest priority. Given the widespread escalation of efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, we have decided to exercise caution and suspend performances through April 8, 2020, effective immediately. In making this decision, we consulted with Santa Monica College, public health officials and many of our peer institutions in the field.



We are continuing to work with Santa Monica College to closely monitor the situation and will keep you updated as things change or progress. As of now, we plan to resume performances on April 9, 2020. We will make our best effort to reschedule all suspended performances.



Ticketholder Information



If you are a ticketholder for any of the following events, our Patron Services team will reach out to you via email to ask how you'd like to handle your tickets:

MAR 14 - Wicked Tinkers (and POP following the performance)

MAR 20 - blackbox @ the edye: Jennifer Leitham

MAR 21 - At Home with Sir James Galway (Sir James Galway has chosen to postpone his tour due to travel concerns relating to COVID-19. He is committed to returning on a future date to be announced.)

MAR 26 - Mnozil Brass

MAR 28 - Hiromi: Solo

MAR 29 - Red Hen Press: New Traditions

The Broad Stage 2020/21 Season Announcement Postponed

Please note that the March 30 Members-Only Season Announcement Event is also postponed and therefore the 2020/21 Season On-Sale will be moved to a future date, to be announced shortly.

Our new Artistic & Executive Director Rob Bailis and The Broad Stage team have curated an ambitious 2020/21 season, marking an important and evolutionary next era for The Broad Stage and our Westside community.

In the meantime, please follow the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. You can also visit Santa Monica College's coronavirus newsroom.

We look forward to welcoming our Broad Stage community back into our spaces when the future becomes more clear and we can safely proceed with our normal operations and performances. Please take good care of yourselves and your loved ones. We will stay in touch with you regarding any other necessary programming changes. Thank you for your ongoing support during these uncertain times.





