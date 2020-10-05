The Blank Theatre's 28th Annual Young Playwrights Festival Is Available For Free On Vimeo

All 13 plays in The Blank Theatre's 28th Annual Young Playwrights Festival are now available to view for free.

All 13 plays in The Blank Theatre's 28th Annual Young Playwrights Festival are now available to view for free on Vimeo through October 31. To register for a free festival pass, go to TheBlank.com.

The plays, by playwrights aged 15-19 from nine different states, are: Dust Bunnies by Caroline Chown, age 18, Virginia Beach, VA; Watch You're Mouth by Alyssa Ho, age 16, Pasadena, CA, and Miya Matsumune, age 15, Upland, CA; Viewer Discretion Advised by Alethea Shirilan-Howlett, age 17, Jamesville, NY; Nuclear by Elizabeth Shannon , age 16, Frederick, MD; The Surly Bonds of Earth by Maggie Munday Odom, age 17, High Point, NC; Tiny Little Problems by Jane Brinkley, age 16, Eugene, OR; Blacktop Jungle by Jared Goudsmit, age 19, Kirkwood, MO; God on Vacation by Brigitte Boisson, age 16, Miami Gardens, FL; China Doll in Lavender by J. Xiang, age 17, Fremont, CA; What to Expect When You're Expecting Our Lord and Savior by Bailey Jordan Garcia, age 19, New York, NY; Mima by Remi Mark, age 18, Miami, FL; The First Year I Missed by Zoe Boray and Lea Mihok, both age 16, Burlington, VT, and Parent, Legal Guardian, Angel, Other by Zander Pryor, age 17, Dallas, TX.

The plays in this year's festival were produced under SAG/AFTRA's Short Project Agreement. All work was performed and recorded remotely, with all cast and crew working safely from home. Producing the festival in this way is made possible by the technology available through Zoom, OBS Studio, VB Audio, Skype, and more. These online platforms and downloadable software packages have made theatre from home possible, albeit in new ways. The Blank has harnessed these services successfully for streaming solo shows that have been met with critical acclaim and thousands of views. The theatre will now expand on what it has learned technologically to keep YPF alive and continue to develop the Future of Theatre.

For play descriptions, cast lists, mentors, and directors, go to TheBlank.com

