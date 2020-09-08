The Actor's Establishment Launches Virtual Workshops Free Through January 2021

The Actor's Establishment (TAE) launched a virtual training space for actors, an entirely new concept in acting coaching.

Unlike other instructional offerings, TAE does not teach one specific method or technique but offers workshops taught by professionals who are expert in a wide range of skills. The TAE approach allows actors to choose workshops they connect with most while giving them the opportunity to explore new disciplines and possibilities. TAE encourages actors to expand their abilities, discover new avenues of growth and find or reconnect with the artist within.

TAE's focus is on the fundamental core techniques integrated with a deep understanding of analysis, allowing the discovery of circumstances, relationships, and intentions. "To become a working actor of great skill, one must establish what it means to work first," stated Artistic Director Jason James, "The workshops offered at TAE are the types of courses that are available only at prestigious conservatories. We are offering these high-quality workshops free of charge through January 2021."

TAE workshops help actors hone their skills and enhance their creative interpretations. TAE's workshops and masterclasses prioritize building actors' minds, bodies and souls. TAE is breaking the barriers of arts education and training by helping actors take control of their careers through the return to drama's classic roots and the calling to dig deeper. For more information or to register for upcoming workshops visit TAE at www.theactorsestablishment.com

TAE is hosting a virtual Grand Opening on Friday October 23, 2020, which will be live streamed.

