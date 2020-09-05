The Accio Theatre Company Introduces Online Theatre

The Accio Theatre Company's first performances are set for October 2020.

The Accio Theatre Company is an online global theatre company dedicated to bring theatre directly into people's homes. Ever since Covid-19 artists have had to find a way to continue their work and to entertain audiences purely from their homes. The Accio Theatre Company was founded to bring theatre magic to everyone from everywhere.

"We all miss theatre. We all miss LIVE theatre. But you have to adapt to the world's current circumstances. This is a unique time where online theatre is accepted and it gives us an opportunity to bring actors from all over the world together who'd usually never be able to act together. We can do a show with actors from any country or time zone in the world, and everyone gets a chance. It doesn't matter if you live in a big city like NYC or in a small town somewhere in India, as long as your internet connection is strong you can be a part of The Accio Theatre Company." (-Artistic Director, Laura Przybilla)

The company was started by Los Angeles based actress Laura Przybilla. "I grew up in the middle of nowhere in Austria, so I know too well what it is like to not have any opportunities. I wanted to change that and make sure we can continue our passions and creative pursuits during these difficult times."

The Accio Theatre Company's first performances are set for October 2020. All performances will be held over Zoom.

For updates and ticket infos follow them on instagram @acciotheatre and for any questions or submissions reach out to acciotheatre@gmail.com

