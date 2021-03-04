Thaetre 40 Presents THE ORPHEUM CIRCUIT TOUR

Three magicians of the famed Magic Castle will perform dazzling feats of magic in a one-night-only event via Zoom sponsored by Theatre 40.

Felix Jones is a mentalist, and more. His act combines mind-reading, psychic powers, stage illusions, card magic and comedy. You'll wonder, "How did he do that?"

Simone Turkington is Australia's gift to the world of magic. She brings her own beauty and glamour to an act that evokes nostalgic allusions to sights and sounds of the 60s. Her act includes illusions, card effects and mentalism.

Chris Herren as Faust has fashioned a vintage cirque act. As his masked character Faust, he creates brief narratives that combine magic and illusion with pantomime.

Jones and Turkington were scheduled to perform together at the Magic Castle together when the pandemic moved them to Zoom, where their acts have been specifically adapted for this platform. Herren is a member of several major international magic associations and has been performing on Zoom constantly domestically and internationally.

Don't miss The Orpheum Circuit Tour: Three Headliners of Magic and Mystery. It is a night you will long remember.

A portion of the proceeds of this show will support the ongoing activities of Theatre 40, the non-profit professional theatre company of Beverly Hills.

WHEN: Sunday, March 28, 2021at 7:00 p.m. PDT. Waiting room opens at 6:45 p.m. Audience members should sign in not later than 6:55 p.m.

ADMISSION: $28 (includes $3 processing fee). Zoom link will be provided with your receipt.

ONLINE TICKETING: http://theatre40.org