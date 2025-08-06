Talkback Hosts Set For Remaining Performances of COMMITTED? A RITUAL FOR ROBBIE

Performances run through August 17.
Post-performance talkback hosts have been announced for the remaining eight performances of Committed? A Ritual for Robbie, written and performed by Lisa Robins and directed by Mitch Levine. Ten percent of net proceeds will be donated to mental health/suicide prevention organizations. Beverly Hills Playhouse is located at 254 S. Robertson Boulevard in Beverly Hills, 90211.
The talkback hosts are experts in mental health, suicide prevention, and artists experienced in transforming trauma into theatre. They include Rayshell Chambers, co-founder and executive director of Painted Brain (Friday 8/8 at 8pm); Susan Morgenstern, producing director at The Braid (Saturday 8/9 at 2pm); Arlene Sarner, writer of Peggy Sue Got Married (Sunday 8/10 at 3pm); Ruth Belonsky, Chaplain and Chair of the Faith Based Advocacy Council, LA County Department of Health, and Rick Mogil, Coordinator for Survivors After Suicide (Sunday 8/10 at 7pm); stage-screen-voice actor and author Melanie Chartoff (Friday 8/15 at 8pm); Colin Campbell, writer-performer of Grief: A One Man ShitShow (Saturday 8/16 at 5:30pm); former entertainment attorney, author, and mental health advocate Terri Cheney (Sunday 8/17 at 3pm); and Cheryl David, National Alliance on Mental Illness (Sunday 8/17 at 7pm).
Why live? What's my purpose? How do you transform the worst thing that's ever happened to you? Ever since her brother died by suicide, Lisa Robins has been committed to creating something for Robbie … about Robbie … about surviving Robbie. It took 30 years. Committed? A Ritual for Robbie is a neurotic, erotic, psychotic tale of transformation. Sometimes the best way to honor the dead is to get hilariously, messily, beautifully alive. Chock-full of contemplations, ruminations, and revelations, Committed? is a funny, raw, healing, and heart-opening experience. Recommended for ages 14 and over.
Lisa Robins's Committed? A Ritual for Robbie was produced by Rogue Machine in Los Angeles last fall and was previously chosen for the Whole Megillah New Play Festival at San Diego Rep. Since then, she appeared in the Beverly Hills Playhouse production of A Doll's House, Pt. 2 and Helvetica at Ophelia's Jump. Noted original plays she helped bring to fruition include The Blessing of a Broken Heart by Todd Salovey and In Every Generation by Ali Viturbi at San Diego Rep, The Catskill Sonata by Michael Elias (dir. Paul Mazursky), River Time by Katherine Cortez, Center of the Star and Long Bridge (dir. Bill Rauch) with Cornerstone, Love, Loss and What I Wore (Geffen Playhouse), Sex... by George Furth (dir. John Rubinstein), Good in Bed by Gena Acosta (dir. Asaad Kelada), and Shock Therapy by Tom Bellin (dir. Jenny O'Hara). Film/TV credits include Rum Diary, James Dean. She is a lifetime member of The Actors Studio, Rogue Machine, and an Artist in Residence at The Braid.
Mitch Levine is a stage and film director with credits around the world who led the Directors Unit of the legendary Actors Studio. Off Broadway, he directed Sorry! at Circle Rep, Amorphous George at MCC, Terror America and A Public Service at the Ohio Theatre, and the revival of Lyle Kessler's Orphans. He collaborated with Peter Gabriel and Moses Pendleton on the creation of Passion, directed A Dream Within a Dream (Pacific Resident Theatre), Jean Anouilh's Antigone (Williamstown Theatre Festival) and Arthur Kopit's Wings in Los Angeles. He was a Juilliard Fellow and the first James Cameron Directing Fellow at the American Film Institute. His film Shadows, a story of love and loss during the Holocaust, won awards around the globe. He directed the acclaimed run of Cindy Marinangel's Dietrich and the multi-year tour of the political comedy God Help Us! starring the late, great Ed Asner. Other films include In Confidence (Cannes 2015) and the documentaries Hungry is the Tiger and Morphing Gravity. He hosted AFI's Great Filmmakers series and founded The Film Festival Group.
