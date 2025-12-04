BROWN BROADWAY: The Musical Makes World Premiere This Weekend in Los Angeles

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This weekend the World Premiere of Billie King’s Brown Broadway: The Musical will open for two performances at The Assistance League Theatre in Los Angeles. The award-winning cast is filled with talent from the Broadway, Music, Film & TV worlds and includes Frank Lawson (General Hospital, Marilyn the Musical), Grammy-Award Winning Singer-Songwriter and Def Jam recording artist, Susan Carol, Angie Fisher (Love Jones: The Musical, The Voice), Aubrey Fisher, Martin Harris (Superman, Stranger Things), Boise Holmes* (Jesus Christ Superstar, Big River), Tamara Jade (NBC’s The Voice, HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show), Keomah King (Sweetzer), Reina Shaunté Massard* (Dreamgirls, Dessa Rose), Reign Morton (General Hospital, Whitney) Jerrel O'Neil (Jitney, A Raisin in the Sun), Chaz Shepherd* (Chicago, The Color Purple), Rodney J. Richards (The Rub, Grace for a Gangster) and Guy D. Williams (Jesus On The Way, Suburgatory).

Inspired by artists of color, especially Black musicians and performers who migrated west to Los Angeles in the 1920’s through 40’s chasing dreams amid racial barriers. On Central Avenue in Los Angeles they created a thriving cultural hub of their own, with jazz clubs, theaters, and venues that welcomed their talent unapologetically. Central Avenue became known as the “Brown Broadway” a street where every note carried resistance, every club beat with life, and every step forward was fought for in song, sweat, and sacrifice. A rhythm-rich new musical that blends the raw pulse of jazz, gospel, the elegance of swing, and the unshakable truths of American history.

Lyrics and Book by Billie King, Choreography by Danielle Johnson, Music Director/Songwriter: Dani B JAIA and Co-Music Director/Score: Anthony Graham and the Stage Manager is Sir Anthony Kinniebrew. Brown Broadway: The Musical is presented by R.A.W Theater Group In conjunction with Program Rewrite, Inc.