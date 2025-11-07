TYT 5 (TIGHT FIVE) Extends In Hollywood With Saturday Late-Night Run

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The one-man show TYT 5 (Tight Five) has returned to The Broadwater with a Saturday late-night engagement at The Broadwater Studio Theatre.

Performances run every Saturday at 9:00 p.m., October 11 through November 22, 2025. Directed by Sidney Edwards (@ms.sidneyedwards) and co-written by Edwards and the performer, the piece mixes stand-up, rhythm, and narrative to examine comedy, culture, and identity with humor and heart.

TYT 5 was honored with the Best of Broadwater Award and received a Best Solo Show nomination.