TYT 5 (TIGHT FIVE) Extends In Hollywood With Saturday Late-Night Run

The one-man show TYT 5 (Tight Five) has returned to The Broadwater with a Saturday late-night engagement at The Broadwater Studio Theatre.
Performances run every Saturday at 9:00 p.m., October 11 through November 22, 2025. Directed by Sidney Edwards (@ms.sidneyedwards) and co-written by Edwards and the performer, the piece mixes stand-up, rhythm, and narrative to examine comedy, culture, and identity with humor and heart.
TYT 5 was honored with the Best of Broadwater Award and received a Best Solo Show nomination.
