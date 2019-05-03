TOBINCON Comes To The HFF2019

Actor and comedian Tobin Mitnick sheds light on three con men that are using their style-savvy to manipulate a generation of young Americans through the unregulated Wild West that is the Internet.

In its world premiere, one-man comedy TOBINCON dives into the grotesque and hilarious world of online grifters the Body Prophet, the Rhetorical Bad Boy, and the Compassionologist with sketch and stand-up, in order to show us that the game may have changed, but the players are all still here.

But Mitnick also answers a lingering question: When you spend so much time rubbing shoulders with these types, will it rub off on you? In other words, can you con yourself? Only TOBINCON has the answers! Tobincon opens as part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival at Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre, 5636 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90038 June 9-29.

Fresh off his one-man sketch pilot Man Alone winning Best Actor at the Los Angeles Comedy Festival, Tobin Mitnick turns his attention to a different set of characters that prey upon our deepest insecurities and line their own pockets while they're at it. His blend of absurdist sketch work and stand-up incorporates his own biography and history of douchbaggery in order to give us a privileged look into the psychology of the internet con man from a guy who's glimpsed the dark side himself. But as TOBINCON goes on, we move into a different sphere one where Mitnick discovers a hidden truth within the realm of comedy and satire: when you spend so much time in the water, you're probably going to get wet. With direction by his wife Amanda Stoffel Mitnick, TOBINCON is an uproarious and wildly personal journey into a new world of charlatans.

Directed by Amanda Stoffel Mitnick. Written by Tobin Mitnick. Starring: Tobin Mitnick

Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre, 5636 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90038. Tickets: $12 - http://hff19.org/5973. Admission age: 13 and older





