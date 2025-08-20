THE SHARK IS BROKEN and More Set for Ensemble Theatre Company 47th Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Santa Barbara’s Ensemble Theatre Company has revealed the director lineup for its 47th season, titled Truth and Illusion, featuring a mix of returning favorites and new collaborators.

The season will include productions of War of the Worlds: The Panic Broadcast, The Complete Jane Austen, Abridged, The Shark Is Broken, A Night With Janis Joplin, and Every Brilliant Thing.

The season begins in October and will run through June at the New Vic Theatre in downtown Santa Barbara.

Ensemble Theatre Company’s 47th season will feature an accomplished team of directors:

Jamie Torcellini, who staged last season’s Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors, will return to direct War of the Worlds: The Panic Broadcast.

Robert Kelley, longtime Artistic Director of TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, will make his ETC debut with The Complete Jane Austen, Abridged.

Pesha Rudnick, Artistic Director of Local Theatre Company in Boulder, Colorado, will direct The Shark Is Broken. Her production marks the beginning of a new collaboration between UCSB and Ensemble Theatre Company.

Brian McDonald, who directed ETC’s highest-grossing production, Million Dollar Quartet, will co-direct A Night With Janis Joplin alongside Tony Award nominee Mary Bridget Davies.

Jenny Sullivan, who helmed last season’s Justice, will return to direct Every Brilliant Thing.

“This season explores how stories shape our reality, and we’ve assembled an extraordinary team to guide audiences through theatrical experiences that are by turns hilarious, moving, and thought-provoking,” said Executive Artistic Director Scott DeVine.

Season subscriptions and single tickets are available now at www.etcsb.org or by calling the box office at 805-965-5400.