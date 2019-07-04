THE MASHER Wins The 2019 Hollywood Fringe Encore Award

The Hollywood Encore! Producers' Awards (Encores), produced by Combined Artform, returns for its tenth year. The Encores run July 1 through August 31, 2019 at eleven Hollywood venues. The best shows of the Hollywood Fringe Festival are extended through this time period. ...Over 50 judges, press and venue managers participated in selecting this year's shows...The Winners of the Encores represent the best of the 350 plus shows presented at the Hollywood Fringe Festival. The shows are selected on artistic merit, commercial potential and developmental possibilities. The extensions immediately follow the Hollywood Fringe Festival. Shows receive valuable extensions giving them the opportunity for additional audience, press, awards and the possibility of longer runs. Past winners of The Hollywood Encore! Producers' Awards have gone on to tour nationally, enjoy extended commercial runs in the Los Angeles area and extended runs at the New York City, SoHo Playhouse."

The Masher, a disturbing and often hysterically funny #MeToo allegory where men are held responsible and women are judge, jury and more, was called "an imaginative tale with an urgent, timely message" by Bob Rich of the Tolucan Times.

Mr. Rich further states, "I recommend this production for its sobering message, which is delivered with humor and truly visceral, impactful emotion. The play is a cautionary tale, yet the humanity in the writing provides a ray of hope."

Three women of wildly different backgrounds find themselves linked together in a minimum wage factory job where their button pushing has horrifying results. The Masher FINAL ENCORE PERFORMANCE at Theatre Asylum's Studio C-6448 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90038-will be July 11 at 7 pm, on Theatre Row at the 2019 Hollywood Fringe.

Grace Jasmine's new full-length black comedy throws the audience head-first into a surreal world of #MeToo "what ifs." A female-centric play with a strong LGBTQ lead, The Masher explores the "new now"-a society where the rules of due process are gone, and something gruesome lies beneath the unassuming surface at a mundane factory job. Three totally different women, brought together by fate, discover a hidden malevolent secret and take justice into their own hands.

The Masher uses grim humor to deliver an important message and explore a fantasy world that makes us ask questions about our own. What would we do to defend a friend, or a lover? How would we set wrongs right if every rule we took for granted was suddenly gone? The story ricochets between comedy and tragedy and drives home the importance of women protecting one another, and of knowing when to protect ourselves.

Produced by Loud Karma Productions, directed, written by Grace Jasmine. Starring: Morgan Aiken, Cindy Lopez, Allana Matheis, Megan Rees, Blake McCormack, with understudies, Amanda Wagner, and Megan Rees.

WHERE: Theatre Asylum's Studio C-6448 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90038

ENCORE PERFORMANCE : (Running time 55 minutes)

July 11, 2019 @7:00 PM

TICKET PRICE: General Admission: $14.00 - https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/5726

HFF Participants and card or code holders: $10.00

**Admission age: Not appropriate for children under 16.

ABOUT THE WRITER:

Grace Jasmine (Writer and Director) Grace Jasmine writes in a variety of genres. With 47 nonfiction books in print, she decided to return to her first love, writing for theater. Shows include: Rainbows, Tim Doran, composer (Jasmine wrote, directed, and starred in this show, which was produced first in Los Angeles and then off-off Broadway); The Lover-A Tale of Obsessive Love, Ron Barnett, composer (Lonny Chapman Theatre premier). Jasmine had two original musicals premiere Summer 2017, at the Hollywood Fringe Festival: Sybil's Closet and F**ked Up Fairy Tales. WeHo times called the song, "Love is Love" Jasmine wrote (With David Anthony, composer) for F**ked Up Fairy Tales "...an incredible song that it merits a place among the classics of musical theatre." (WeHo Times, July 2, 2017).

She is currently working on two musicals: Skin Deep and The Suicide of Sparkle Jones, and two straight plays: The Rage of Ordinary People and The Masher-the latter appearing this summer at the Hollywood Fringe at Theatre Asylum's Studio C. Jasmine was recently selected by the Phoenix Art Museum in cooperation with Now and Then Creative Company to create a short original play based on a three-dimensional modern sculpture. At the same festival, Jasmine was tapped to direct "The Drawing Lesson, by Andrea Markowitz, which received an award of merit at the event. Jasmine holds an MFA in Screenwriting and Playwriting from the University of California at Riverside, is a native Californian living in Arizona with her family and is an avid dog lover. Grace Jasmine is a member of the Dramatists Guild. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram @beautynblog.

Comps available for members of the press upon request. Please contact Loud Karma Productions/Grace Jasmine at loudkarmaproductions@gmail.com or call or text 602-469-2007.

Follow The Masher Production on: Twitter: @TheMasher2019, Instagram: @TheMasher2019

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheMasher/





