THE LAST PLAY BY RICKERBY HINDS is Coming to Latino Theater Company

A play. A memoir. A rant. Written by celebrated playwright and pioneer of Hip-Hop theater Rickérby Hinds and directed by Daphnie Sicre, a champion and specialist in Afro-Latiné theater, the world premiere of The Last Play by Rickérby Hinds opens April 26 at The Los Angeles Theatre Center in downtown Los Angeles. Performances continue through May 25, with six low-priced previews taking place April 17 through April 25.

Rickérby Hinds has the unique ability to challenge conventional notions of the stage while taking advantage of its history and traditions. In this Latino Theater Company-commissioned, meta-theatrical comedy that was developed in the company’s Circle of Imaginistas playwriting group, an Afro-Latino playwright, blocked by the challenge of writing what he believes will be his final play, summons characters from some of his previous plays for inspiration — only to confront chaos, comedy, and a deeper understanding of his identity and the true meaning of success.

2024 NAACP Theater Award-winning actor Nic Few (Robey Theatre Company’s Man’s Favor, Devil’s Plan) plays Rickérby, with Rogelio Douglas III, Jasmine Gatewood, Khalif J. Gillett, Lee Harris, Darius M. Johnson, Celia Mandela Rivera and Breayre Tender taking on characters from various plays by Hinds. But audiences need not be familiar with Hinds’ previous work; they will quickly grasp his unique playwriting style and connect with the characters as they come to life on stage, rapping, singing, coaxing and tormenting him into creating the very play we are witnessing unfold.

“I’ve been following and writing about Rickérby’s work for 15 years including for my dissertation,” says Sicre, who earned her PhD in Educational Theater with a specialization in Afro-Latiné Theater, Hip-Hop Theater and Theater of the Oppressed. “What I love about this play in particular is that it’s so playful and so much fun. Playwrights always think that they’re in control of the characters and worlds they create. But who’s really in charge?”

In addition to directing, Sicre acts as dramturg for the production. The rest of the creative team includes scenic designer Christopher Scott Murillo; lighting designer Alejandro Melendez, sound designer John Zalewski, video projections designer Omar Ramos, Costume Designer Wendell C. Carmichael and choreographer Marissa Herrera. The production manager is May Congxiao Fei, assistant director is Larry Mayorquin and production stage manager is Ashley Weaver, who is assisted by Andrea Lopez. Lee Harris and Shannon J. Sharpe are understudies.

As it enters its 40th year in 2025, Latino Theater Company was named to the Los Angeles Times “Best of Latino L.A.” list, and artistic director José Luis Valenzuela has been named the 2024 recipient of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation’s Gordon Davidson Award for lifetime achievement and distinguished service in the national not-for-profit theater. The Latino Theater Company is dedicated to providing a world-class arts center for those pursuing artistic excellence; a laboratory where both tradition and innovation are honored and honed; and a place where the convergence of people, cultures and ideas contribute to the future. The company has operated The Los Angeles Theatre Center since 2006, producing hundreds of plays, creating over 4000 jobs and helping hundreds of nonprofit organizations by providing space and resources. The City, recognizing the Latino Theater Company for its “effective first-class theater center operations,” recently extended the company’s initial 20-year lease for an additional 30 years, through 2056.

The Last Play by Rickérby Hinds opens on Saturday, April 26 at 8 p.m., with performances thereafter on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m. through May 25. Six preview performances take place April 17 through April 25 on the same schedule. Tickets range from $10–$48, except opening night which is $75 and includes a post-performance reception.

