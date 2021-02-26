THE GHOSTS OF MARY LINCOLN Opens April 2 In Outdoor, Socially Distanced Presentation

Theatres will continue to be shuttered for a while, due to the pandemic. What's a playwright to do? Tom Dugan has set up a performance space in his backyard. Physical distancing will be observed. Out of necessity, the audience will be strictly limited in size. Hand sanitizers will be readily be available, Outdoor fans will be in use and audience members will be required to wear masks.

The Ghosts of Mary Lincoln is an evening of blood, madness and murder. There are tales of White House seances, presidential grave robbers, warnings from the undead, and that fateful night at Ford's Theatre. The widow Lincoln has been freed from the asylum! Tom Dugan in a solo performance depicts an array of incidents and characters.

Dugan is also the playwright. His previous plays include Wiesenthal (for which he received the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award for Solo Performance), Tell Him It's Jackie, Oscar to Oscar and Frederick Douglass- In the Shadow of Slavery. As an actor, he has numerous stage, screen and television credits.

Shelby Sykes directs. She has produced many Los Angeles events and concerts, and has acted extensively in numerous productions in New York and Los Angeles.

The Ghosts of Mary Lincoln was originally produced in 2013.Why is it being revived now? Because Lincoln is still a subject of fascination today, as evidenced by a current documentary series on CNN and a recent book by historian Doris Kearns Goodwin.

Dugan suggests bringing a blanket with you to the performance. While Dugan's Backyard Playhouse is a safe, comfortable environment in which to see a show, it can occasionally get cool at night in Woodland Hills.

"The Ghosts of Mary Licoln" opens April 2 in outdoor, socially distanced presentation. Email dbptickets@gmail.com for more information and tickets.