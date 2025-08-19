THE GENTLEMEN Will Premiere at Eastwood Performing Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Divorce has never looked so glamorous: THE GENTLEMEN, the new comedy by award-winning Cuban playwright Martin Matamoros, will take the stage at the Eastwood Performing Arts Center (1089 N Oxford Ave, Los Angeles, CA) on September 23.

When a scandalous betrayal shatters Carlito’s picture-perfect marriage, he is left navigating the chaos of divorce with nothing but a loyal dog, a fake tan, and a crew of shady-yet-fabulous friends. Along the way, influencer scandals, drag queen wisdom, and telenovela-worthy twists turn Carlito’s heartbreak into a laugh-out-loud journey of reinvention and resilience.

Packed with over-the-top characters, razor-sharp wit, and moments that balance camp with emotional truth, The Gentlemen is a dazzling exploration of friendship, self-love, and the fierce art of choosing yourself.

“The Gentlemen is as funny as it is fearless—it’s about friendship, self-love, and the delicious drama of starting over,” says playwright Martin Matamoros.

Martin Matamoros is an LA-based Cuban playwright whose work celebrates queer voices, theatricality, and resilience. Known for blending sharp humor, heartfelt storytelling, and unapologetic camp, his plays explore love, identity, and reinvention with both emotional honesty and a knowing wink.

Tickets are available now at events.humanitix.com/the-gentlemen-w9nj6vu4.