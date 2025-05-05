TAVYE IN NEW YORK! Comes to Theatre West In July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Audiences across America have been loving Tevye in New York!, which has been touring nationally. Now, it arrives at Theatre West for two performances.

Based on Sholom Aleichem's beloved characters, immortalized in Fiddler in the Roof, Tevye In New York! follows Tevye the dairyman as he and his daughters make their way through Ellis Island, and into the gritty melting pot of the Lower East Side of Manhattan. Hear how family ties are strained over women's rights, and the terrible Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire. Enjoy Tevye's humorous take on high tech advances like automobiles, electricity, and the telephone! In the hands of master storyteller Tom Dugan, Tevye In New York! is a magical tale filled with laughter, heartbreak, and joy, as Tevye tries to balance tradition with what it means to be an American Jew.

Please note: This show is not a musical.

Tom Dugan is an acclaimed playwright/actor. His previous plays include Wiesenthal, Cemetery Pub, The Ghosts of Mary Lincoln, Tell Him It's Jackie, Oscar to Oscar and Frederick Douglass- In the Shadow of Slavery. His screen credits include Curb Your Enthusiasm, Friends, Dave, Naked Gun and Kindergarten Cop. He also has numerous regional theatre credits. He portrays the title character in Tevye in New York!

J.P. Hubbell directs. In 2022, he directed Cemetery Pub at Dugan's Backyard Playhouse. He is the Producing Director of the Alliance Repertory Company, a long-established non-profit organization in the Valley. He's been a familiar face on television first from daytime drama including General Hospital, All My Children and Passions, an award-winning stint as a long-running character on ER, and many episodic TV appearances including Star Trek: The Next Generation, Shameless, CSI: Miami, Cold Case, Southland, and more.

Proceeds from these two performances will be applied to further the ongoing artistic and educational activities of Theatre West, a 501c3 non-profit organization.

