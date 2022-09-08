Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sweet Summer Love Turns “Sour” In Electrifying New Hit By Poolhouse

Their new hit "Sour" presents a rhythmic glimpse into reality because after all...not every summer fling is meant to last.

Register for Los Angeles News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 08, 2022  

Sweet Summer Love Turns “Sour” In Electrifying New Hit By Poolhouse

Summer isn't over yet and pop-rock band Poolhouse is soaking up every second. While it may not be your typical summer love anthem, their new hit "Sour" presents a rhythmic glimpse into reality because after all...not every summer fling is meant to last.

When summer love turns sour, this dynamic trio drives the conversation with bright guitars and driving bass lines fit for mainstream radio waves. From Provo, UT, Poolhouse is stirring things up out west by tapping into musical influences like Coin, The 1975 and Radiohead. Bandmates Jonny, Jake and Lucas are leading the way toward their debut EP release, one undeniable bop at a time.

A perfect blend of old and new, "Sour" taps into vibes reminiscent of a 2005 era warped tour while keeping the approach modern and fresh. Upbeat and energetic, "Sour" presents a perfect mid-summer vibe for lovers of pop, alternative and indie rock. After living together for the last six months, Poolhouse has successfully tapped into the creative juices that will lay the foundation for their highly anticipated EP release this Fall.

The band thrives in a LIVE setting; playing more than 80 shows in Utah and surrounding states, including Forkfest 2022, while regularly selling out shows at the iconic venues of Velour and Kilby Court among other regional hot spots. Currently, the band has already booked 150+ shows well into 2023. From small towns to big breaks, this is hands down the band that you want to keep your eye on this year and "Sour" certainly does not disappoint.

Listen to "Sour" on Spotify here.

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Crimson Square TC Opens 2022/23 Season With David Auburn's LOST LAKECrimson Square TC Opens 2022/23 Season With David Auburn's LOST LAKE
September 8, 2022

Crimson Square's 2022-2023 Season opens with LOST LAKE by David Auburn, award winning playwright of PROOF.
Lang Lang Returns To Pacific Symphony This MonthLang Lang Returns To Pacific Symphony This Month
September 8, 2022

Before Pacific Symphony's 2022-23 season officially opens on Thurs., Sept. 22, the orchestra offers a special concert with the internationally celebrated pianist Lang Lang on Sun., Sept. 18.
August Wilson's RADIO GOLF Comes to A Noise Within Next MonthAugust Wilson's RADIO GOLF Comes to A Noise Within Next Month
September 8, 2022

A Black mayoral candidate on the verge of the business breakthrough of a lifetime must choose between his personal aspirations and his integrity in Radio Golf by August Wilson. A Noise Within presents the final installment in Wilson's “American Century Cycle,” with Gregg T. Daniel directing.
Cindy Williams, Kerry O'Malley And Newcomer Sami Staitman To Star In Short Form Comedy Series SAMICindy Williams, Kerry O'Malley And Newcomer Sami Staitman To Star In Short Form Comedy Series SAMI
September 7, 2022

Cindy Williams (“Laverne and Shirley”), Kerry O’Malley (“Why Women Kill”,  “Snowpiercer”) and newcomer Sami Staitman have been set to star in  “Sami,” a new short-form comedy streaming series with music.
Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Presents World Premiere Of LUCHA LIBRE!, A Musical Tribute To Mexican Masked WrestlingLos Angeles Chamber Orchestra Presents World Premiere Of LUCHA LIBRE!, A Musical Tribute To Mexican Masked Wrestling
September 7, 2022

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Music Director Jaime Martín presents Gil Shaham, “among the most inspired violinists of his generation” (The Guardian), on Dvořák's dazzling Violin Concerto in A minor, colored with the folk music of the composer's Czech roots, on Sunday, December 11, 2022, 8 pm, at Ambassador Auditorium in Pasadena.