Storybook Theatre Will Present JACK AND THE BEANSTALK At Theatre West

Storybook Theatre at Theatre West will present the beloved musical JACK AND THE BEANSTALK, running November 1, 2025, through May 16, 2026, with performances Saturdays at 1 p.m. (dark on December 27). The award-winning family favorite returns with its signature blend of laughter, music, and audience participation that has delighted Los Angeles audiences for over four decades.

Written by Lloyd J. Schwartz (book and lyrics) and Ben Lanzarone (music), this interactive musical brings the classic fairy tale to life with a rollicking, imaginative twist. Directed by Lloyd J. Schwartz and Barbara Mallory Schwartz, with choreography by Elise Walters, the show invites young audiences to sing, laugh, and even help Jack hide from the rapping giant.

Featuring a talking golden goose, daring chases up and down the beanstalk, and a cast that engages with children throughout, Jack and the Beanstalk is designed to enchant kids while entertaining the adults who bring them along.

The cast includes Elise Walters, Bryan Siu, Maxwell Oliver, Aidan O’Connor, Saratoga Ballantine, Meg Lin, Mark Bowen, and Briana Burnside. The show is double-cast, with David Mingrino and Leesa Freed serving as stage managers.

PERFORMANCE AND TICKET INFORMATION

Performances take place at Theatre West, located at 3333 Cahuenga Boulevard West, Los Angeles, CA 90068, near Universal City, North Hollywood, and Studio City. Street parking is available, and an independently operated lot is located across the street (credit card only). Birthday parties are cheerfully accommodated, and school field trip discounts are available for weekday performances. For group sales, call (818) 761-2203.

ABOUT STORYBOOK THEATRE

Founded by Lloyd J. Schwartz and Barbara Mallory Schwartz, Storybook Theatre has been entertaining family audiences for over 40 years with original musicals that emphasize kindness, imagination, and participation. Storybook Theatre is a division of Theatre West and is made possible in part by the generous support of the Department of Cultural Affairs, City of Los Angeles.

