Sony to Screen GHOSTBUSTERS, SPIDER-MAN and More for Studio Lot Drive-In Series

Deadline has reported that Sony Pictures will begin hosting a drive-in movie experience beginning this Friday.

The drive-in will be located at Sony's Culver City studio in the Thalberg parking lot. Each screening will accommodate around 75 cars and will cost $30 per car for entry. All public health and safety protocols for the city will be in effect for the screenings.

Upcoming titles to be screened include Baby Driver, Bad Boys for Life, Bloodshot, DON'T Breathe, Ghostbusters (1984), Grown Ups, Jumanji: The Next Level, Karate Kid (1984), Men in Black (1997), Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

